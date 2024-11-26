Department of Health Issues Immediate Suspension on licenses of Behavioral Health Agency

For immediate release: November 26, 2024 (24-132)

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health has immediately suspended all three licenses of Rainier Recovery Center LLC (Rainier Recovery) pending further legal action. The facilities are located at:

4909 108th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 (BHA.FS.61407732)

3214 50th Street Ct. Suite 305, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 (BHA.FS.61436722-BRNCH)

11803 101st Ave E. Suite 103, Puyallup, WA 98373 (BHA.FS.61506126-BRNCH)

Charges allege that Rainier Recovery, which provides outpatient substance use disorder treatment services, employed counselors who lacked required education and supervision to provide the services the facilities were licensed for. Further, they failed to promptly and accurately report the clinical assessments and progress of patients, including those who were undergoing court-ordered treatment and monitoring.

Rainier Recovery cannot provide patient care services in Washington State until the charges are resolved. They have twenty-eight (28) days to respond to the charges and ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online as they become available by clicking the link on Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search | Washington State Department of Health on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Active, licensed facilities can be found on the DOH website at Behavioral Health Agencies (BHA) | Washington State Department of Health for patients seeking medical services.

Anyone who believes a health care facility has violated licensing laws is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

