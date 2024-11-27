Southeastern Christmas Horror: Florida Author Discusses Horror With a Hallmark Channel Spin on New Kentucky Podcast

“Ring in the holidays with Silver Bells, a thrill ride of a Christmas story from Sandy Lender that skillfully blends elements of thrillers, suspense, mystery, paranormal, and horror into an imaginative, wonderfully written tale that readers will love!” -

J. Patrick Lemarr's new podcast "Write More, Write Now" hosts Sandy Lender for holiday premiere.

The Bottom Line: Only a grinch wouldn’t love this addictive holiday horror story. Highly recommended.” — BestThrillers.com

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For audiences that love a little horror sprinkled amid the festive season, Award-winning Author Sandy Lender joins the new podcast Write More, Write Now on YouTube in early December to share her new novel SILVER BELLS: A CHRISTMAS HORROR STORY with host J. Patrick Lemarr. SILVER BELLS is Lender’s 25th title to be released—not counting short stories—and her sixth holiday-themed story.“I love taking a holiday, especially Christmas, and shaking up the reader’s expectations,” Lender said. “I did that when writing the first draft of SILVER BELLS over the International Three-Day Novel Contest in 2023. My brain wanted to take the anxiety and pressure of a 72-hour deadline and pour that into the Christmas season. Now we have what I call a Krampus movie on the Hallmark channel.”Pick up SILVER BELLS now in print or eBook. Hear about the novel and other writerly things on Lemarr’s new podcast in early December. Follow the creatives on their X channels and Amazon pages for announcements: https://x.com/jpatricklemarr and https://x.com/SandyLender # # #

