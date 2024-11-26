American Behavioral Clinics Expands to Serve Lake Country, WI with New Location

American Behavioral Clinics, a leading mental health provider in Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Lake Country.

Dousman, WI - American Behavioral Clinics, a leading mental health provider in Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Lake Country. This expansion will allow the clinic to better serve the communities of Dousman, Oconomowoc, and the surrounding areas with convenient access to high-quality mental health services.

Located at 370 Venture Drive in Dousman, the new American Behavioral Clinics - Lake Country location offers a wide range of mental health services for individuals of all ages. This includes therapy for depression, anxiety, trauma, and other mental health concerns, as well as medication management and psychological testing. The clinic also specializes in treating children and adolescents with behavioral and emotional issues.

The new location is now open and accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (262) 431-3600. American Behavioral Clinics - Lake Country also accepts most major insurance plans, making their services accessible to a wide range of individuals.

With the addition of the Lake Country location, American Behavioral Clinics now has seven convenient locations throughout Wisconsin. The clinic is committed to providing accessible and comprehensive mental health care to communities across the state. For more information about their services and locations, please visit their website at www.americanbehavioralclinics.com.

American Behavioral Clinics - Lake Country is dedicated to helping individuals and families in the Dousman, Oconomowoc, and surrounding communities improve their mental health and overall well-being. With their new location, the clinic is ready to serve the growing demand for mental health services in the Lake Country area.

