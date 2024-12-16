New SONG by ellee ven, 'I’m at LGA' EXPRESSES the SONGWRITER’S SINGULAR EXPERIENCE of COMING HOME to NEW YORK

Ellee ven’s new album, Anything, features the hit single, I’m at LGA. The song highlights the beauty and grandeur of NYC for all travelers to the Empire State.

L-G-A, I'm on my way.” — ellee ven, on her feelings as she arrives back in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Village based singer and songwriter, ellee ven, pays homage to a favorite New York landmark, LaGuardia airport. Her new hit single, "I'm at LGA," offers listeners a sense of the artist’s heartfelt connection to the city that extends to her fellow New Yorkers and beyond.

The chorus, “L…G..A…I’m on my way,” speaks to the comfort and completeness of arriving back in New York City. The second verse begins, “You make it all crystal clear, even on the cloudiest of days.” The line touches on a theme that is woven throughout the song about finding that “perfect home,” and the near disbelief for those of us who get to claim NYC as ours to come home to.

In contrast with the upbeat and pulsating rhythm of her song, "Downtown," released in May of 2024, “I’m at LGA,” shows the softer side of ellee ven with a relaxing groove that everyone can chill to.

"I'm at LGA," is off the latest album, "Anything", recorded at Larrabee Studios in Hollywood, CA. The album was produced in collaboration with legendary percussionist, Terry Santiel. The Groovalution's core members include the rapper, Prodéje, Jody Giachello on drums, Jeff Motley on keys and Kern Brantley on the bass guitar.

You can find “I’m at LGA," “Downtown,” and other ellee ven music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.

