Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,243 in the last 365 days.

Christmas Tree Lighting at Domino Park

Next date: Friday, November 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Christmas Tree Lighting - November 29.jpg

District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo and his wife, Marjorie Carollo, invite you to celebrate the start of the holiday season at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Domino Park Plaza in Little Havana.

Join us this Friday, November 29, as festivities begin with Santa Claus’s arrival at 6:00 p.m., followed by the official Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

Enjoy an evening filled with holiday cheer! Santa Claus, along with a special guest, will spread joy while handing out sweet surprises to children. Don’t miss the free photo booth, where you can capture unforgettable moments with Santa. Bring your loved ones and create cherished holiday memories in the heart of Little Havana.

For updates and event videos, visit Commissioner Joe Carollo’s Instagram: @joecarollonow.

For media inquiries, please contact District 3 Director of Communications, Karen Caballero, at kcaballero@miamigov.com or (786) 486-3911.

When

  • Friday, November 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Location

Domino Park Plaza, 1444 SW 8th Street, Miami, 33135, View Map

25.7655757,-80.21933969999999

1444 SW 8th Street , Miami 33135

Domino Park Plaza

1444 SW 8th Street , Miami 33135

Christmas Tree Lighting at Domino Park

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Christmas Tree Lighting at Domino Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more