District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo and his wife, Marjorie Carollo, invite you to celebrate the start of the holiday season at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Domino Park Plaza in Little Havana.

Join us this Friday, November 29, as festivities begin with Santa Claus’s arrival at 6:00 p.m., followed by the official Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

Enjoy an evening filled with holiday cheer! Santa Claus, along with a special guest, will spread joy while handing out sweet surprises to children. Don’t miss the free photo booth, where you can capture unforgettable moments with Santa. Bring your loved ones and create cherished holiday memories in the heart of Little Havana.

For updates and event videos, visit Commissioner Joe Carollo’s Instagram: @joecarollonow.

For media inquiries, please contact District 3 Director of Communications, Karen Caballero, at kcaballero@miamigov.com or (786) 486-3911.

When

Friday, November 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Location

Domino Park Plaza, 1444 SW 8th Street, Miami, 33135, View Map