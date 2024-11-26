Commission Confirms 3 of Newsom's Appellate Court Picks

(Subscription required) A state commission on Monday confirmed three justices to new positions on the Second District Court of Appeal, cutting the number of vacancies on the sprawling Southern California appellate bench to one.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.