Civil Rights Success Story is Moving From the Pages to the Screen

GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeke Wilson, Boxer ProfileZeke Wilson is a retired professional boxer and a native of St. Helena Island, South Carolina. He has made significant contributions to the sport, both in and out of the ring.Early Life and CareerWilson began boxing at the age of 14 and went on to have a successful amateur career, setting a Georgia state record for the fastest knockout in just ten seconds of the first round. Zeke went on to win a Golden Glove award. He later joined Joe Frazier’s boxing team in Philadelphia, training alongside notable boxers including Larry Holmes, Jimmy Young, Leon Spinks, Ken Norton, Gerry Cooney, Ron Lyle, Duane Bobick, and Randall “Tex” Cobb.Legal Battle and BookWilson’s professional boxing career was marked by his toughness and determination, but his most notable battle was not in the ring. In a precedent-setting case, Wilson fought a United States court battle against a state sports commission, challenging same-race discrimination. He won the legal battle and wrote a book, “The Eighth Round,” about his experiences. The case, which began in 2000, resulted in a unanimous jury verdict finding that the race-black Chairman of the state sports commission and a race-white boxing commissioner had engaged in racial discrimination against Wilson, a licensed boxing promoter.Film and Community InvolvementWilson has also ventured into filmmaking, planning to produce a feature film based on his life story, with the title matching his book. Click here for Short Film Trailer. He has been involved in community events, such as book signings and community forums, sharing his inspiring story with others. His lifetime of helping the youth of his community continues to this day.Personal LifeBorn in April 1957, Wilson has a strong connection to his hometown, St. Helena Island, and has been involved in local initiatives. He has also served in the United States Marine Corps.Zeke Wilson is a remarkable individual who has made a lasting impact in the world of boxing, both as a competitor and as a champion of social justice.To hear from Zeke himself, please enjoy this interview from WSAV The Bridge. Upcoming Project DetailsFor the feature film project, Zeke is ramping up his team and creating an investment opportunity. There will be open interviews for a Social Media Manager and other positions for individuals interested in a passion project and possessing a skill set relevant to communicating with everyone involved in this endeavor. Funding for the film will come from a soon to be created Indigogo as well as selling shares of the project to qualified investors. To inquire about available positions and investment information, you can email or call.SameRaceProduction@gmail.com

