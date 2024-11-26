Office of Administration announces graduation of 13th Missouri Leadership Academy Class

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Office of Administration announced the graduation of 35 state team members from the Missouri Leadership Academy – a program helping develop the next generation of leaders throughout state government.

The graduates were chosen by senior leadership to participate in the cross-department leadership development program, which focuses on three core areas: leading themselves, leading others, and leading change within state government.

“Through investing in our workforce through programs such as the Missouri Leadership Academy, we are able to provide our team members with the necessary tools to make state government more efficient and build a stronger future,” said Commissioner Ken Zellers, Office of Administration. “I also want to thank Governor Parson whose unwavering support and vision during his time as governor have empowered so many team members in their professional development. Governor Parson’s leadership has shaped the future of Missouri by investing in our greatest asset, which is our people.”

“Since day one, Governor Parson and this administration have committed to leadership development to ensure that Missouri will continue to thrive under the guidance of upcoming leaders by presenting them with opportunities to grow and succeed in their professional journey,” said Jamie Birch, Policy Director, Governor’s Office. “By investing in our people, our state workforce is more skilled, resilient, and ready to meet the challenges of both today and tomorrow in our great state.”

Class 13 of the 2023 Missouri Leadership Academy presented new ideas that will further improve the lives of Missourians. The teams presented their capstone projects to Governor Parson's senior staff, cabinet, and department leaders on Sept. 18 & 19. This year, the capstone teams were asked to examine our Quarterly Pulse Survey (QPS) data to find ways to improve the team members' work experience. Teams specifically looked at, Talent Development, Shared Vision, Meaningful Values, Consequence Management, Employee Involvement and Rewards and Recognition.

A graduation ceremony was held on Sept. 19 for Class 13 in the Capitol Rotunda.

The Missouri Leadership Academy is an innovative program, which pushes state team members to work together, develop new skills and become more efficient leaders. The idea of the program is that by developing leaders, Missouri state government will continue to improve and better serve its citizens.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to participate in Missouri Leadership Academy Class 13! I learned a lot about leadership and so much about the many State of Missouri programs. However, what I learned the most about, was myself,” said Travis Rehagan, Manager of Employee Engagement and Operational Excellence, Office of Administration. “The great state team members that were going through Leadership Academy with me and the presenters stretched me to be a better person and I'm excited to take what I've learned to serve my teammates and coworkers even better in the future."

Throughout the program, the graduates were able to meet with many state leaders, including speakers from the Legislative, Judicial, and Executive Branches. They learned more about the budget process by listening to a state budget session with State Budget Director Dan Haug and participating in a mock budget hearing with Anna Hui, Director of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR), and other members of the DOLIR leadership staff. Participants also learned about the Department of Corrections change transformation and toured the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Additional tours included the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, the Governor’s Office, and the Governor’s Mansion.

To be considered for the program, department leaders from across the state must nominate their team members. Nominees then submit a resume and brief memorandum explaining why they are an ideal candidate for the program. Directors make the final approval of candidates for their respective department.

Since launching the program, the State of Missouri has graduated over 300 emerging leaders and continues to have two classes each year. Class 14 and 15 of the Missouri Leadership Academy will kick off next year.