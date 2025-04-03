State Releases March 2025 General Revenue Report

Jefferson City, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for March 2025 declined 2.2 percent compared to those for March 2024, from $898.6 million last year to $878.9 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2025 fiscal year-to-date decreased 1.4 percent compared to March 2024, from $9.32 billion last year to $9.18 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 0.0 percent for the year, from $6.22 billion last year to $6.22 billion this year.

Increased 1.4 percent for the month.

Pass Through Entity tax collections

Increased 1.9 percent for the year, from $439.4 million last year to $447.6 million this year.

Decreased 46.1 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 0.7 percent for the year, from $2.42 billion last year to $2.43 billion this year.

Increased 23.4 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 9.4 percent for the year, from $637.7 million last year to $577.5 million this year.

Decreased 6.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 1.2 percent for the year, from $714.3 million last year to $723.2 million this year.

Decreased 11.7 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 9.8 percent for the year, from $1.12 billion last year to $1.23 billion this year.

Increased 9.9 percent for the month.

Pass-Through Entity tax collections were previously reported within Individual Income, which makes growth in Individual Income tax collections appear artificially low.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.