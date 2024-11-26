Attorney General Jackley Urges Continued Public Support of Law Enforcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages the public to remain appreciative of the state’s law enforcement agencies and officers after two law enforcement officers were involved Tuesday in vehicle crashes while in the line of duty.

Jackson County Sheriff Tucker Amiotte was injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 90. A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper received minor injuries in a vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 29 in Union County.

“South Dakotans support their law enforcement officers, and today was a reminder of the dangers our officers face in the line of duty,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Drivers also are reminded to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles parked on roadways.

