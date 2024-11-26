Upper Salmon River Fall 2024 Steelhead Fishing Update (11-26-2024)

Inconsistent weather and river conditions made fishing more challenging on some days last week, but many anglers still managed to catch steelhead. Angler effort was similar to the previous week, with most bank anglers observed downstream of North Fork, while boat anglers were primarily spread out between Spring Creek and Salmon, ID.

Average catch rates took a step back in a couple areas and improved in others. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork Salmon River in location code 14 averaged 17 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged nine hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 20 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 19 hours per steelhead caught.