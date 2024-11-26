Voluntary Agency Organizations Play a Vital Role in Response Efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton

In the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton, communities faced daunting challenges as they began the long road to recovery. When disasters happen, one of the first groups to jump into action are volunteers and voluntary organizations. These organizations rally to support communities from short-term response efforts to long-term recovery.

Collaboration with these organizations is key to understanding the needs of survivors, avoiding duplication of efforts and maximizing the impact of our combined efforts. FEMA’s Voluntary Agency Liaisons (VALs) are the people that make these connections possible.

When the hurricane winds subsided, VALs were among the first responders on the ground, swiftly mobilizing resources and facilitating connections between survivors and aid organizations.

The mission of FEMA VALs is to establish, foster and sustain partnerships among government, voluntary, faith-based and community partners by helping communities get connected to the resources they need. Through these relationships, VALs support the delivery of inclusive, equitable services and strengthen capabilities of communities to address disaster-caused unmet needs.

“The relationship between Voluntary Agency Liaisons and non-governmental organizations, such as community and faith-based groups, showcase the power of partnerships,” said VAL Group Supervisor Chris Baker, who is deployed to North Carolina. “Our collaboration results in a more efficient response, where VALs facilitate communication and logistical coordination to help nonprofits deliver direct aid, support services and community engagement. This partnership helps us address a wider array of needs, from immediate relief to long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

Team Rubicon has played a vital role in recovery efforts. From Asheville, North Carolina, to Port Charlotte, Florida, more than 300 Team Rubicon disaster relief volunteers are serving dozens of communities devastated by the year’s historic hurricanes.

"Partnerships and relationships are crucial to effective response to disasters," said Vice President of Operations Jeff Byard. "Team Rubicon is proud to have a great partnership with FEMA, the Voluntary Liaison Agency team and to be included in the National Response Coordination Center. This ongoing agreement with FEMA enables Team Rubicon to assist more survivors."

During an incident, the National Response Coordination Center, a multiagency center located at FEMA Headquarters, operates on a 24/7 basis to monitor current or developing incidents, coordinate the preparedness of national-level emergency response teams and resources, initiate mission assignments or reimbursable agreements to activate other Federal departments and agencies, and activate and deploy national-level specialized teams.

One of the core principles of the VAL network is a “people-first” approach. This philosophy ensures that the needs of individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Helene are prioritized. Year round, VALs work tirelessly to connect communities with non-governmental services that address immediate and long-term needs — from providing food and shelter to aiding emotional and spiritual care.

"As a VAL working in the field, the synergy between our teams and the humanitarian efforts led by non-governmental organizations allows us to pool resources, share critical information and streamline efforts to ensure no one falls through the cracks,” said VAL North Carolina Zone 4 Lead, Jonathan Gelletta.

As Hurricane Milton swept through Florida, Mennonite Disaster Service evacuated volunteers, moved equipment—and stood ready to respond as soon as it was safe.

The Mennonite Disaster Service organization quickly realized that there would be a tremendous need for replacing private bridges in western North Carolina, where many families need bridges to cross small creeks between the state-maintained road and their homes. They partnered with the Lutheran Disaster Response and Lutheran Carolinas to fund and build the needed bridges. There are estimated to be over 5,000 of these private bridges that need to be replaced because of Helene. More information about this Resilient Bridge Design is available on their Bridging Together webpage.

“When I think about combining competence with compassion, I think of partnerships: partnerships with FEMA, with our National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) coalition and, perhaps most important, at the grassroots level with state VOADs and long-term recovery committees,” said Executive Director of Mennonite Disaster Service, Kevin King. “In this disaster, no one can go alone. It will only be done through partnerships.”

Tzu Chi USA has been actively engaged in disaster relief efforts across North Carolina and Florida. Their support has made a significant impact, distributing approximately $2 million in disaster relief cash cards and 1,500 blankets to over 2,000 families as colder weather approaches.

"Since arriving in Western North Carolina three weeks ago, we have been grateful for the outpouring of support for our mission,” said Footprint Project Operations Director Will Heegaard. “Thanks to our amazing donors, partners and volunteers, we've raised more than $200,000 and allocated $1.3 million worth of sustainable response equipment towards communities affected by the storm.”

The response to Hurricane Helene has been multifaceted, addressing various needs such as food, shelter, medical care and emotional support. Below are some highlights from our partners response efforts:

Food, Water and Shelter: The American Red Cross, in partnership with local agencies, provided over 757,000 meals and snacks, along with exploring innovative housing options for displaced residents through tiny homes and temporary shelters. Other organizations, such as the Zakat Foundation of America, Islamic Medical Association of North America contributed to the distribution of 300 winter kits in Asheville, North Carolina. The kits contained wearable blankets, beanies, gloves, socks, hand warmers and foot warmers.

Health and Medical Services: Project Hope has been at the forefront of health assistance, offering hygiene supplies and medical care, including mental health support. Diaper Bank of North Carolina, distributed essential baby products and adult incontinence supplies, demonstrating that comprehensive care addresses more than just immediate physical needs. Samaritan's Purse is also supporting the North Carolina healthcare system in Watauga and Avery County. Other organizations, like Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response has been providing support at FEMA's Disaster Relief Centers with their emotional support canine and handler teams.

Project Hope has been at the forefront of health assistance, offering hygiene supplies and medical care, including mental health support. Diaper Bank of North Carolina, distributed essential baby products and adult incontinence supplies, demonstrating that comprehensive care addresses more than just immediate physical needs. Samaritan's Purse is also supporting the North Carolina healthcare system in Watauga and Avery County. Other organizations, like Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response has been providing support at FEMA’s Disaster Relief Centers with their emotional support canine and handler teams. Transportation and Logistics: The logistical challenges of disaster response are immense. Companies like Good360 and American Logistics Aid Network have stepped in, providing vital transportation and warehousing services. The efficient transport of supplies ensures that aid reaches those who need it most without delay.

Safety and Security Measures: In the aftermath of the storm, safety has been a paramount concern. Organizations such as Samaritan's Purse and Send Relief have been working actively in communities, conducting muck outs, debris clean-ups and providing additional safety measures to protect residents from further harm. The presence of over 500 volunteers per day and more than 600 cases completed exemplifies the commitment of voluntary agencies to restore safety and security in affected neighborhoods. More than 13,000 Samaritan's Purse Disaster Relief Unit volunteers have served over 700 families in need by mudding out flooded homes, clearing debris, removing downed trees, and tarping damaged roofs. Other organizations like Send Relief have completed over 3,594 jobs related to Hurricane Helene and 1,064 jobs related to Hurricane Milton.

Communication and Community Outreach: Staying connected and informed is crucial in disaster recovery. Agencies like the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) have been instrumental in facilitating communication, processing over 294 mission support requests for 35 counties across impacted states. They've ensured that survivors can easily access resources and information regarding ongoing recovery efforts. Moreover, local organizations like United Way of Tennessee have worked tirelessly to connect volunteers and resources with areas most in need, particularly in regions that were not federally declared disaster areas. This grassroots focus helps ensure that no community is left behind.

Each organization brings unique skills and resources, which, when pooled together, form a comprehensive support system for survivors of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

As we reflect on the incredible work being done, it’s clear: the road to recovery can’t be taken alone. At FEMA, we embrace a whole-of-community approach and are honored to collaborate with our partners. Together, we can overcome these obstacles and move toward recovery. As communities rebuild, the foundations laid by these partnerships will continue to sustain hope and resilience in the face of adversity.