Marking Addictions Awareness Week with More Treatment Spaces and Recovery Supports

CANADA, November 26 - Released on November 26, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is recognizing November 24 to 30 as National Addictions Awareness Week.

"This week is opportunity to talk about the harm caused by addictions, as well as treatment and recovery options for those who are struggling with addictions," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "Under our Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, we now have 215 new treatment spaces offering services to support Saskatchewan residents on their path to recovery."

The Action Plan announced in October 2023, includes a commitment to add 500 new spaces over five years. The 215 spaces include:

15 spaces at Muskwa Lake;

15 inpatient treatment spaces and two withdrawal management spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster;

26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan;

32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces at Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon;

14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces at Poundmaker's Lodge in North Battleford;

60 treatment spaces at the Willowview Recovery Centre in Lumsden;

15 withdrawal management spaces at Onion Lake; and

36 virtual spaces through EHN Canada.

"Our initial target was 200 spaces by the end of this fiscal year in March, and I am proud that we have been able to exceed that target to make treatment more accessible," Carr said.

Under the Action Plan, the province is also announcing improved access to medications that help people suffering from addictions who are in recovery.

Suboxone dissolving film strips have been added as a regular benefit on the Saskatchewan Drug Formulary. These strips dissolve easily under the tongue and help to reduce cravings for those with opioid addiction.

The province has also added Sublocade, another treatment for reducing cravings, as a regular benefit instead of an Exception Drug Status, improving ease of access.

Making Suboxone and Sublocade more accessible can help people manage withdrawal symptoms and allow them to focus on their recovery.

The new Action Plan has three pillars of focus: building capacity for treatment, improving the system itself and transitioning to a recovery-oriented system of care for addictions treatment.

Over the past year, the province has launched a new Provincial Drug Alert System. The system increases awareness of the dangers of illicit drugs and the presence of other toxic substances that further increase the risk of overdose and death.

Learn more about available alcohol and drug supports at saskatchewan.ca/addictions.

To learn more about overdose prevention visit: saskatchewan.ca/overdose.

