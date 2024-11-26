NEWS RELEASE - Public Invited to Veterans Holiday Remembrance at State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake.

Medical Lake — Public Invited to Veterans Holiday Remembrance at State Veterans Cemetery.

The State Veterans Cemetery at Medical Lake will hold an annual Veterans Holiday Remembrance ceremony on Saturday December 14, 2024. The ceremony will begin at 12pm. The community is invited to place holiday boughs on gravesites following a brief ceremony. Boughs are available at the cemetery for $15. Pets and the use of tobacco products on the grounds are prohibited.

State Veterans Cemetery

21702 West Espanola Rd

Medical Lake, WA 99022

Media are welcome to cover these events. Contact the cemetery for the specific time.

The State Veterans Cemetery is located 3 miles west of Fairchild Air Force Base and provides for in-ground casket burial sites, columbarium niches, in-ground cremation inurnment and a scattering garden. Eligibility for interment mirrors National Veterans Cemetery eligibility requirements. U.S. Veterans receiving an Honorable or General discharge, their spouses and dependent children are eligible.

A Public Information Center is also located in the administration building providing a grave site locator kiosk and cemetery pamphlets that answer many commonly asked questions.

For additional information contact (509) 299-6280 or cemetery@dva.wa.gov.

###