Saskatchewan Cancer Agency to Welcome Nine New Physicians to Province

Cancer patients in Saskatchewan will soon benefit from new physician expertise, thanks to recent recruitment efforts at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) that have resulted in nine new physician hires.

"I am very pleased to share the great news that these highly qualified health professionals are joining our medical teams to provide timely, high-quality care to patients," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are working hard through our ambitious Health Human Resources Plan to recruit more specialists in key areas and strengthen health care teams. It is great to see this plan continue to show results in attracting top talent to benefit patients in our province."

"Our teams have been working incredibly hard to target physicians in key areas for the Agency, with support and investment from the Government of Saskatchewan's Health Human Resource Plan," SCA Medical Affairs and Physician Operations Director Nicki Bayfield-Ash said. "Saskatchewan has a long history of providing high quality cancer care, and these new faces, who will be serving patients all across the province, will be welcomed with open arms."

Highlights of the new staff include:

Regina - Allan Blair Cancer Centre

2 Physicians for Gynecology-Oncology program (one began in October and a second in mid-November);

4 Hematologists (starting in November, December, January and May 2025); and

1 Clinical Associate joined in November.

Saskatoon - Saskatoon Cancer Centre

1 Medical Oncologist starting in December; and

1 Clinical Associate began in November.

Physician Recruitment specialists at the SCA help candidates with everything from licensing to immigration - the process can take anywhere from a few months to more than a year.

"We are grateful not only to our recruitment team for their committed effort, but also to the other physicians at SCA who have continued to provide excellent patient care while staffing took place," Bayfield-Ash said.

