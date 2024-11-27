Elite Digital Selected to Drive Innovation in the Health Sector

Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation to Enhance Digital Marketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation , a leading charitable organization dedicated to advancing specialized physical and mental health care for children, recently announced Elite Digital, an award-winning digital marketing agency , as its new digital media partner. This collaboration brings together Elite Digital’s health sector expertise with the Foundation's mission to provide the best chance for all kids to live a long and healthy life.The Stollery Children’s Hospital is one of the top-three most specialized children’s hospitals in Canada. This means the Stollery has the talent and equipment to treat everything from broken bones to the most complex medical conditions, and everything in between. Donations to the Foundation transform children’s health care in Western Canada by making sure kids and youth, no matter where they live, have access to some of the best physical and mental health care anywhere in the world."We’re excited to partner with Elite Digital to strengthen our digital presence and connect more deeply with our community of supporters,” said Katherine Sweet, Vice President of External Relations & Communications at the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Our hospital serves a critical role in Western Canada, and with Elite Digital’s support, we can better highlight our urgent needs and make every dollar count. By enhancing our online presence, we aim to foster stronger community connections and drive the vital donations needed to invest in the best programs, specialized equipment, cutting-edge research and training.”After receiving a Google Ad Grant of $10,000 CAD per month, the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation has an opportunity to share its mission more widely. Elite Digital will provide digital media support through search marketing and programmatic media, ensuring that Stollery's message resonates with the right audience. This includes SEO guidance and strategic management to optimise reach and engagement, connecting the Foundation with those who can support its mission and growth.“The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation’s mission and values inspire us, and we’re honoured to support their efforts to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and families,” said Robert Burko, CEO of Elite Digital. "We love partnering with clients across various industries, but it’s especially fulfilling when our digital marketing expertise helps create such a clear and meaningful impact."For over 20 years, Elite Digital has been at the forefront of helping clients leverage the digital landscape to achieve their goals. The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation aims to enhance its online presence, reach a wider audience and further its mission of improving children's health care by leveraging Elite’s services including:Google Advertising ManagementSearch Engine Optimization (SEO)Social Media Advertising ManagementStrategy & AnalyticsInterview opportunities with Katherine & Robert, and high-res images are available upon request.###About Elite Digital:Elite Digital is Canada’s premiere digital-first agency headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With over 20 years of experience, the agency specialises in digital strategy, SEO, web design and development, search and programmatic marketing, social media, and more. They proudly partner with clients to deliver digital excellence that propels their business forward through powerful creative, cutting-edge tactics, and an unrelenting passion for exceeding expectations. https://elitedigitalagency.com About the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation:The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation advances children’s health care by funding specialized care at the Stollery Children’s Hospital and in communities across northern Alberta: state-of-the-art equipment and facilities; sub-specialty education to train the brightest medical minds; leading-edge research to discover new treatments and cures; and specialized programs that improve family-centered care, child and youth addiction and mental health services, and patient and family outcomes. Together, we can give all kids the best chance to live a long and healthy life. www.stollerykids.com

