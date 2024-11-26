DSS Announces Second Phase of Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) In-Person Events for Specific Counties Impacted by Hurricane Helene

November 26, 2024- As of November 1, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the following counties for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) Assistance as a result of Hurricane Helene: Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York.

Households that resided within one of the designated counties at the time of Hurricane Helene AND suffered unreimbursed disaster losses may be eligible to receive a DSNAP benefit. Food loss alone is not a qualifying factor for DSNAP assistance.

Non-SNAP residents in the affected counties who are seeking assistance and were unable to pre-register and complete a telephone interview between November 12th and November 21st may apply in-person according to the schedule below.

Each in-person event will run for three (3) days. Individuals can only apply for DSNAP at the designated location in their county of residence.

Beginning Sunday, December 1st, residents of Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Hampton, Laurens, McCormick, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties may pre-register for DSNAP online, at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/ and visit the DSNAP site in their county of residence between Monday, December 2nd and Friday, December 6th to complete an eligibility interview.

Beginning Sunday, December 8th, residents of Abbeville, Aiken, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Jasper, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, and Richland counties may pre-register for DSNAP online, at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/ and visit the DSNAP site in their county of residence between Monday, December 9th and Friday, December 13th to complete an eligibility interview.

Households who applied for DSNAP between November 11th and November 21st and were denied after a telephone interview are not eligible to re-apply. If you do not agree with the decision made on your DSNAP application, you may request a fair hearing by calling 1-800-311-7220 or writing to your local county DSS office.

Interviews cannot be completed at your local county DSS office. Calling or visiting your local DSS office will not expedite the application process for DSNAP.

Applicants must have suffered a loss directly related to Hurricane Helene to be eligible for DSNAP benefits. Households applying for Disaster SNAP must have lived in the disaster area on September 27, 2024, and must have suffered loss or damages, such as:

Damage to or destruction of the home.

Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems.

Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

Individuals applying for DSNAP in-person should be prepared to provide the following:

Proof of Identity

Proof of Address

Proof of Income

Proof of the value of unreimbursed damages incurred as a direct result of the storms

Proof of loss or inaccessibility of income

All DSNAP applications are subject to review. If it is determined that an applicant received benefits that he/she was not entitled to, the applicant will be required to pay them back.

Per federal rules and guidelines, current SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP . Current SNAP recipients who reside in a county approved for DSNAP and received SNAP during the month of October 2024 may be eligible for a disaster supplement if their monthly SNAP benefit is less than the maximum monthly allotment for their household size.

This disaster supplement was already issued to current SNAP recipients residing in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties who qualify.

Current SNAP recipients residing in Kershaw County who meet all of the criteria listed below may go to the designated DSNAP site in Kershaw County between December 11th and 13th and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a supplement of their October SNAP benefits:

Received SNAP in October 2024; Receive a monthly benefit that is less than the maximum monthly allotment for their household size; and Suffered a disaster loss.

DSNAP Onsite Events Schedule:

Monday, December 2nd through Wednesday, December 4th All Locations are 8AM – 5PM County Site Location/Address Anderson Iconic Event Center 3131 N. Main Street Anderson, SC 29625 Cherokee Old Cherokee DSS Office 1434 N. Limestone Street Gaffney, SC 29340 Laurens Laurens County Piedmont Technical College 663 Medical Ridge Road Clinton, SC 29325 McCormick Talmadge Center 1319 S Main Street McCormick, SC 29835 Saluda Radius Church 100 Main Street Saluda, SC 29138 Union Union County Recreation Department 111 Thomas Street Union, SC 29379

Wednesday, December 4th through Friday, December 6th All Locations are 8AM – 5PM County Site Location/Address Allendale Brandt Building 398 Barnwell Highway Allendale, SC 29810 Bamberg Bamberg Civic Center 2477 Main Hwy Bamberg, SC 29003 Barnwell Blackville Community Center 19464 Solomon Blatt Ave N Blackville, SC 29817 Beaufort Burton Well Recreation Center 1 Middleton Recreation Drive Beaufort, SC 29906 Hampton Huspah Missionary Baptist Church 729 Magnolia Street West Hampton, SC 29924 Spartanburg Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center 650 Howard Street Spartanburg, SC 29303 York First Baptist Church 481 Hood Center Drive Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730

Monday, December 9th through Wednesday, December 11th All Locations are 8AM – 5PM County Site Location/Address Abbeville Abbeville Civic Center 404 N. Main Street Abbeville, SC 29620 Aiken Western Carolina State Fairground 561 May Royal Drive, Hwy 495 Aiken, SC 29801 Chester Mount Olive Baptist Church 176 Center Street Chester, SC 29706 Greenwood Greenwood YMCA 1760 Calhoun Road Greenwood, SC 29649 Jasper Mount Carmel Baptist Center 3763 Bees Creek Road Ridgeland, SC 29936 Newberry Prosperity Rikard Civic Center 250 School Drive Prosperity, SC 291127 Oconee Old Seneca Middle School 810 W. South 4th Street Seneca, SC 29678 Orangeburg Edisto Fork United Methodist Church 356 Lariot Road Orangeburg, SC 29115 Pickens East Pickens Baptist Church 2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy Pickens, SC 29671

Wednesday, December 11th through Friday, December 13th All Locations are 8AM – 5PM County Site Location/Address Edgefield American Legion Hall 314 Penn Street Edgefield, SC 29824 Fairfield Blackjack Baptist Church 178 State Road Winnsboro, SC 29180 Greenville TD Convention Center 1 Exposition Drive Greenville, SC 29607 Kershaw Kershaw Cnty Recreation Facility – City Arena 517 Bull Street Camden, SC 29020 Lexington Lexington County DSS Office 1070 S. Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29073 Richland The Meeting Place Conference Ctr 201 Columbia Mall Blvd. Columbia, SC 29223

