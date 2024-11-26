DSS Announces Second Phase of Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) In-Person Events for Specific Counties Impacted by Hurricane Helene
November 26, 2024- As of November 1, 2024, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the following counties for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) Assistance as a result of Hurricane Helene: Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York.
Households that resided within one of the designated counties at the time of Hurricane Helene AND suffered unreimbursed disaster losses may be eligible to receive a DSNAP benefit. Food loss alone is not a qualifying factor for DSNAP assistance.
Non-SNAP residents in the affected counties who are seeking assistance and were unable to pre-register and complete a telephone interview between November 12th and November 21st may apply in-person according to the schedule below.
Each in-person event will run for three (3) days. Individuals can only apply for DSNAP at the designated location in their county of residence.
Beginning Sunday, December 1st, residents of Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Hampton, Laurens, McCormick, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties may pre-register for DSNAP online, at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/ and visit the DSNAP site in their county of residence between Monday, December 2nd and Friday, December 6th to complete an eligibility interview.
Beginning Sunday, December 8th, residents of Abbeville, Aiken, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Jasper, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, and Richland counties may pre-register for DSNAP online, at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/ and visit the DSNAP site in their county of residence between Monday, December 9th and Friday, December 13th to complete an eligibility interview.
Households who applied for DSNAP between November 11th and November 21st and were denied after a telephone interview are not eligible to re-apply. If you do not agree with the decision made on your DSNAP application, you may request a fair hearing by calling 1-800-311-7220 or writing to your local county DSS office.
Interviews cannot be completed at your local county DSS office. Calling or visiting your local DSS office will not expedite the application process for DSNAP.
Applicants must have suffered a loss directly related to Hurricane Helene to be eligible for DSNAP benefits. Households applying for Disaster SNAP must have lived in the disaster area on September 27, 2024, and must have suffered loss or damages, such as:
- Damage to or destruction of the home.
- Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems.
- Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.
Individuals applying for DSNAP in-person should be prepared to provide the following:
- Proof of Identity
- Proof of Address
- Proof of Income
- Proof of the value of unreimbursed damages incurred as a direct result of the storms
- Proof of loss or inaccessibility of income
All DSNAP applications are subject to review. If it is determined that an applicant received benefits that he/she was not entitled to, the applicant will be required to pay them back.
Per federal rules and guidelines, current SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP. Current SNAP recipients who reside in a county approved for DSNAP and received SNAP during the month of October 2024 may be eligible for a disaster supplement if their monthly SNAP benefit is less than the maximum monthly allotment for their household size.
This disaster supplement was already issued to current SNAP recipients residing in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties who qualify.
Current SNAP recipients residing in Kershaw County who meet all of the criteria listed below may go to the designated DSNAP site in Kershaw County between December 11th and 13th and file an Affidavit of Loss to request a supplement of their October SNAP benefits:
- Received SNAP in October 2024;
- Receive a monthly benefit that is less than the maximum monthly allotment for their household size; and
- Suffered a disaster loss.
DSNAP Onsite Events Schedule:
|
Monday, December 2nd through Wednesday, December 4th
All Locations are 8AM – 5PM
|
County
|
Site Location/Address
|
Anderson
|
Iconic Event Center
3131 N. Main Street
Anderson, SC 29625
|
Cherokee
|
Old Cherokee DSS Office
1434 N. Limestone Street
Gaffney, SC 29340
|
Laurens
|
Laurens County Piedmont Technical College
663 Medical Ridge Road
Clinton, SC 29325
|
McCormick
|
Talmadge Center
1319 S Main Street
McCormick, SC 29835
|
Saluda
|
Radius Church
100 Main Street
Saluda, SC 29138
|
Union
|
Union County Recreation Department
111 Thomas Street
Union, SC 29379
|
Wednesday, December 4th through Friday, December 6th
All Locations are 8AM – 5PM
|
County
|
Site Location/Address
|
Allendale
|
Brandt Building
398 Barnwell Highway
Allendale, SC 29810
|
Bamberg
|
Bamberg Civic Center
2477 Main Hwy
Bamberg, SC 29003
|
Barnwell
|
Blackville Community Center
19464 Solomon Blatt Ave N
Blackville, SC 29817
|
Beaufort
|
Burton Well Recreation Center
1 Middleton Recreation Drive
Beaufort, SC 29906
|
Hampton
|
Huspah Missionary Baptist Church
729 Magnolia Street West
Hampton, SC 29924
|
Spartanburg
|
Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center
650 Howard Street
Spartanburg, SC 29303
|
York
|
First Baptist Church
481 Hood Center Drive
Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730
|
Monday, December 9th through Wednesday, December 11th
All Locations are 8AM – 5PM
|
County
|
Site Location/Address
|
Abbeville
|
Abbeville Civic Center
404 N. Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
|
Aiken
|
Western Carolina State Fairground
561 May Royal Drive, Hwy 495
Aiken, SC 29801
|
Chester
|
Mount Olive Baptist Church
176 Center Street
Chester, SC 29706
|
Greenwood
|
Greenwood YMCA
1760 Calhoun Road
Greenwood, SC 29649
|
Jasper
|
Mount Carmel Baptist Center
3763 Bees Creek Road
Ridgeland, SC 29936
|
Newberry
|
Prosperity Rikard Civic Center
250 School Drive
Prosperity, SC 291127
|
Oconee
|
Old Seneca Middle School
810 W. South 4th Street
Seneca, SC 29678
|
Orangeburg
|
Edisto Fork United Methodist Church
356 Lariot Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
|
Pickens
|
East Pickens Baptist Church
2244 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
|
Wednesday, December 11th through Friday, December 13th
All Locations are 8AM – 5PM
|
County
|
Site Location/Address
|
Edgefield
|
American Legion Hall
314 Penn Street
Edgefield, SC 29824
|
Fairfield
|
Blackjack Baptist Church
178 State Road
Winnsboro, SC 29180
|
Greenville
|
TD Convention Center
1 Exposition Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
|
Kershaw
|
Kershaw Cnty Recreation Facility – City Arena
517 Bull Street
Camden, SC 29020
|
Lexington
|
Lexington County DSS Office
1070 S. Lake Drive
Lexington, SC 29073
|
Richland
|
The Meeting Place Conference Ctr
201 Columbia Mall Blvd.
Columbia, SC 29223
