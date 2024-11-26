Survey launched to determine impact of cyberbullying among PEI youth

CANADA, November 26 - The Government of Prince Edward Island is inviting parents, guardians and care providers to give feedback on the state of peer-to-peer cyberbullying.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety is continuing to make advancements on a provincial mandate item in addressing cyberbullying by collecting feedback for the development of a Provincial Youth Cyberviolence Prevention Strategy.

“In today’s digital age, it is really important that our youth understand the risks and ultimately feel safe while online. By engaging with parents and caregivers, we hope to expand the conversation around cyberbullying and cyberviolence, and enhance education for our youth, so that we can do our best to mitigate the impact on our communities.” - Deputy Premier and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson

Through the Provincial Youth Cyberviolence Prevention Strategy, the Province will aim to develop a shared understanding of how best to promote a safer online environment, and to equip youth with tools to protect themselves from the occurrence of, and lasting effects of, cyberbullying and cyberviolence.

The anonymous survey is available in English and French, and open to:

Parents and guardians of children and youth up to age 24 on PEI (including foster parents); and

People who provide care, work with, or volunteer with children and youth up to age 24 on PEI such as relatives, teachers, counsellors, health professionals, child and youth care workers, sports coaches, youth recreation leaders, and others.

Media contact:

Kip Ready

Department of Justice and Public Safety

kjready@gov.pe.ca