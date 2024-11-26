Burgum presents 50th Rough Rider Award to SCHEELS chairman emeritus Steve D. Scheel in Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today presented the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award to Steve D. Scheel, board chairman emeritus of the popular Fargo-based sporting goods, apparel and footwear retailer SCHEELS, highlighting his success in building a top retail brand and a culture of customer service, leadership and philanthropy in the employee-owned company.

Scheel is the 50th recipient of the Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation for its citizens. He became president, CEO and chairman of SCHEELS in 1989. Under his leadership, the company grew to more than 13,000 associates and 34 stores in 16 states. SCHEELS operates the 25 largest sporting goods stores in the United States, including the world’s largest all sports stores at 331,000 square feet in Dallas, Texas, and Boise, Idaho.

Burgum noted that President Theodore Roosevelt left a legacy of leadership, stewardship and citizenship, “and Steve certainly embodies all of that.”

“For your service to the country, for your dedication to creating one of the largest, most successful retail companies in the nation, your extraordinary, generous philanthropic efforts, your support of family and community, your support of countless causes and projects – you, Steve, have proven that the American dream is alive and well and attainable for those that chase it, and you’ve created that American dream for thousands of other team members,” Burgum said.

Scheel was born in Fargo and graduated from Fargo Central High School before earning degrees in U.S. history, economics and political science from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer from 1969 to 1971. He started at SCHEELS as a delivery driver and salesperson, and later managed SCHEELS stores in Fargo, Casselton, Moorhead, Minnesota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Scheel said he’s proud of the company’s employees and culture of philanthropy, adding it’s been a joy to see the difference that SCHEELS stores and people make in their communities.

“If there ever was a team Rough Rider Award, this would be it,” Scheel said. “College didn’t prepare me for this wonderful world of retail. I was simply lucky, blessed to be surrounded by absolutely incredible mentors early in my life and my career. They taught me how to approach life in this business, and I made so many mistakes along the way but just kept learning.”

Scheel is the fourth generation of his family to be involved in the SCHEELS company. He and his wife, Eileen, have five adult children and 15 grandchildren.

His daughter Christina Scheel Snider noted the foundation of SCHEELS began with Frederick A. Scheele starting a small hardware and general merchandise store in 1902 in Sabin, Minnesota.

“Over the past 122 years of business, SCHEELS has had many leaders who have become pillars in this foundation,” she said. “In his nearly 60 years with SCHEELS, my dad has emerged as its cornerstone.”

Matt Hanson, current CEO of SCHEELS, summed up Steve D. Scheel's legacy in three words: vision, leadership and philanthropy, noting that each of the company’s 4,000 full-time employees receives $500 a year to give to anyone they feel is in need.

“It’s easy to look around Fargo-Moorhead and see all the good Steve has done,” Hanson said. “What you won’t see is all the other things he’s done anonymously. But even more important is how Steve has developed a culture of giving back in our 34 stores.”

The ceremony’s emcee, Monsignor James Patrick Shea, president of the University of Mary in Bismarck, said that because of Scheel’s Christian upbringing and convictions, patriotism and North Dakota values, “He knows that leadership is a moral activity. It’s not just something that you can learn from books. It is the science of character.”

Shea also highlighted Scheel’s generosity to the University of Mary and many other places.

“Steve loves giving. He is a man of joy, unfettered by selfish concern, and that is a man worth honoring in the way in which we do it this day,” he said.

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens. Established during the 1961 Dakota Territory Centennial, the award was initially given as an honorary rank of Colonel in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders.

North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe and State Historical Society Director Bill Peterson both concurred with Burgum’s selection of Scheel for the Rough Rider Award. During today’s ceremony, they assisted in unveiling the official portrait of Scheel, painted by Minot-based artist Vern Skaug, who since 1970 has painted many of the portraits hanging in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame at the North Dakota Capitol.

“Mine hasn’t been a job, hasn’t been a career. It’s been a love affair – a love affair with the retail business and our people at SCHEELS for over five decades. I want to thank every person, current and retired, who made that love affair possible,” Scheel said, adding that he still thinks of himself as the head cheerleader at SCHEELS. “Today and for the last 40 years, I have walked around in awe of what our great associates accomplish each day and when I open each new store. SCHEELS is an employee-owned company, and I believe our owners are the team that shares in this Rough Rider Award. So, thank you very much, everyone. It’s been a good day.”

Video of the ceremony is available on the governor's Facebook page.