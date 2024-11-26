Kandi Koated Consultants CARE – Uniting to Support Families in Need This Holiday Season

DC/MD area Kandi Koated Consultants donate and deliver Thanksgiving Dinner supplies to a local family in need. Kandi Koated Consultants went above and beyond the food necessities and added extra seasonal decor to make this holiday special for struggling families. The donation recipients came from a variety of backgrounds and needs, but here at Kandi Koated, everyone is part of the family!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season Kandi Koated Cosmetics consultants brought their mission of helping others live a better life to fruition in a new way by helping families in need in their communities. Inspired by company founder Kandi Burruss and her philanthropic organization, Kandi CARES, consultants across the country independently organized to provide meals to families in need through their campaign, “Bedroom Kandi / Kandi Koated Consultants CARE.”

Together these entrepreneurs impacted lives moving beyond improving their own families’ financial wellbeing, but also bringing hope and holiday joy to their communities. Here are a few of their stories:

Washington, D.C., and Maryland

In the Washington, D.C., and Maryland areas, consultants worked with a local elementary school to identify a family in need, providing Thanksgiving dinner and gift cards to a mother of five, a domestic violence survivor starting fresh in a new home.

“It was such a rewarding experience to provide this family a Thanksgiving basket,” said consultant LaDonya McClure. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of this mother and her five children was so fulfilling and memorable for us.”

Greensboro & Durham, NC

Consultants in Greensboro and Durham, NC came together to support a foster family of six with a Thanksgiving meal. This act of kindness brought joy to both the givers and the recipients.

“It felt amazing blessing a family for the holidays,” shared consultant Noni Respass. “I personally know what it feels like not knowing where a meal will come from, and how hard that is, especially during the holidays. When you hear ‘starting a business can be an incredible gift’ know that being a blessing like this is possible.”

Charlotte, NC

Consultants in the Charlotte area partnered with Charlotte Family Housing to sponsor a Thanksgiving dinner for a single mom of four in transitional housing. Their generosity brought warmth and nourishment to a family working hard to rebuild. One area consultant shared, “While I might not have been able to sponsor this family all on my own, partnering with a few other entrepreneurs that I know to chip in together means one more family in our community is taken care of when this mom is trying her best to build a better life for her children.”

Texas

Texas consultants went above and beyond by adopting a Residential Care Facility, Rising Stars HCS, which supports six houses. They provided full Thanksgiving meals to the residents using Instacart for delivery. “We can do more together,” said consultant Aretha Telsee. “Utilizing technology, we were able to collectively meet a greater need than one individual could. At KK we say ‘You’re in business for yourself, but not by yourself’ and this is just another example of the power of that mindset.”

About Kandi Koated Cosmetics: Kandi Koated Cosmetics is a luxury cosmetics collection founded by Grammy Award-winning songwriter, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss. The Kandi Koated collection emerged from Burruss’ desire to see more inclusivity in the world of beauty; the cosmetics line offers a range of products encouraging people of all skin tones and identities to express and celebrate their authentic selves, complete with empowering messaging on the products. The cosmetics are cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and have vegan options. Shop the collection and learn more at KandiKoated.com or host a Kandi Koated party with a Bedroom Kandi Boutique Parties consultant.

