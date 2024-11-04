KANDI KOATED COSMETICS MAKEUP BRUSH SET SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH’S FAVORITE THINGS 2024

Kandi Koated Cosmetics Makeup Brush Set is one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2024! Kandi Burruss showing off her Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 recognized makeup brush set with travel case. This 7-brush pro-quality set comes with a rose gold travel case that converts to a brush holder.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kandi Burruss’ brand Kandi Koated Cosmetics announced today that the Makeup Brush Set with Travel Case is included in 2024 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily’s special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2024.

As Oprah’s Favorite Things celebrates the 10th anniversary of Amazon's partnership, the Kandi Koated Makeup Brush Set with Travel Case will be available for purchase at www.kandikoated.com, and exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere. More than 60% of sales on Amazon's store come from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium sized businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2024.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Singer and producer Kandi Burruss designed this clever travel case that snaps open to reveal seven makeup brushes, each shaped for a different purpose, from expertly applied eyeshadows to seamless blending.”

Oprah’s Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

With a diverse line of products Kandi Burruss creates across her beauty brands, she shared why this gift set is so special. “People often ask how I juggle it all between being a musician, entertainer, mom and entrepreneur and it really comes down to managing my mindset,” explained Burruss, Co-Founder of Kandi Koated Cosmetics. “Sometimes I find that affirmations help me refocus on what's important. I made these mantras part of my daily routine, so when I’m getting ready for my day the messages on the brushes help me maintain a healthy, positive and productive attitude.”

These brushes truly reflect the values of Kandi Koated Cosmetics. “It is an exceptional honor for part of our beauty product collection to be recognized by one of the most iconic women in the world, Oprah Winfrey, and alongside other esteemed brands,” said Rita Mason, VP of e-Commerce & Brand for Kandi Koated Cosmetics. “This brush set is a great example of how the Kandi Koated brand is fulfilling its mission of creating products that help you feel as good as you look. As part of that we’re challenging the misconception that makeup and glamor is all about presenting yourself to others, but instead teaching how it is part of a self-care ritual that improves your overall sense of feeling vibrant and full of wellness.”

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all of the items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://oprahdaily.com/favoritethings) which runs from November 12 through November 23, 2024.

Oprah Daily’s special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring the Kandi Koated Makeup Brush Set with Travel Case on the 2024 Oprah’s Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 12.

About Kandi Koated Cosmetics: Kandi Koated Cosmetics is a luxury cosmetics collection founded by Grammy Award-winning songwriter, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss. The Kandi Koated collection emerged from Burruss’ desire to see more inclusivity in the world of beauty; the cosmetics line offers a range of products encouraging people of all skin tones and identities to express and celebrate their authentic selves, complete with empowering messaging on the products. The cosmetics are cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and have vegan options. Shop the collection and learn more at KandiKoated.com or host a Kandi Koated party with a Bedroom Kandi Boutique Parties consultant.

Media Contact: Rita Mason, VP of e-Commerce & Brand, rita@kandikoatedcosmetics.com

