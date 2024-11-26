ASMFC Northern Shrimp Section and Panel to Meet December 12 to Consider Draft Amendment 4 for Public Comment and Set 2025 Specifications

Contact:

Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095

Chelsea Tuohy (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740

November 26, 2024

Concord, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC)’s Northern Shrimp Section (Section) and Advisory Panel (AP) will meet on Thursday, December 12, at the Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High St., Portland, Maine. The AP will meet from 9:00–11:00 a.m. to review the 2024 stock assessment update and discuss the Technical Committee’s proposal for a pilot winter sampling program.

The Section will meet from 12:00–3:00 p.m. on the same day to review the 2024 stock assessment update and the Technical Committee’s pilot winter sampling program proposal, set specifications for the 2025 fishing year, and consider approval of Draft Amendment 4 for public comment.

Draft Amendment 4 considers options for setting multi-year moratoria and the implementation of a management trigger. The management trigger would be comprised of a set of biological and/or environmental indicators that could signal when the northern shrimp stock in the Gulf of Maine is at a population level that could support a sustainable fishery.

Meeting materials will be available December 2, 2024 at https://asmfc.org/calendar/12/2024/Northern-Shrimp-Section/2423.

Public comment may be submitted via email to comments@asmfc.org by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 6. For more information, please contact Chelsea Tuohy, ASFMC Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, at ctuoy@asmfc.org or 703.842.0740.

