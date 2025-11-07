Firearms Deer Season Opens Wednesday, November 12

CONTACT:

Becky Fuda: (603) 744-5470

Andy Timmins: (603) 271-1742

November 7, 2025

Concord, NH – The regular firearms deer hunting season opens on Wednesday, November 12 in New Hampshire, a big day for the state’s over 60,000 hunters.

The firearms deer season runs from November 12 through December 7 in most of the state. In Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) A, the northernmost in New Hampshire, the season closes on November 30. Hunters should check the New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest for WMU-specific regulations. This go-to publication is available online at www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh, at license agents around the state, and at Fish and Game headquarters in Concord. You will find additional information about deer hunting in New Hampshire on the Fish and Game Department website at www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire.

For the third year, deer hunters have the option of registering their harvest online this fall. To register your deer online, or to learn more about what to do following a successful harvest, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/deer-hunting-new-hampshire/how-register-your-deer. Physical registration stations will also remain an option for those who prefer the experience of registering in person. To allow for collection of biological data, online registration will be not be available during the first 3 days of firearms season, November 12, 13, and 14. Hunters must register their deer in person at a registration station on these days. In addition to our regular check stations, there will be a deer check station at the NHDOT Shed, 6 East Point Drive, Bedford on these dates only. Refer to page 28 of the New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest or visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/check-stations-registration for a list of registration stations in New Hampshire.

Hunters are reminded not to use urine-based lures. These products can potentially spread Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a neurological disorder that is always fatal to white-tailed deer and moose. Synthetic lures are strongly recommended. If the bottle or package does not say “synthetic” the product is likely natural urine. Hunters traveling out of state should also remember that whole deer carcasses cannot be brought into New Hampshire from any jurisdiction that has documented CWD. A full list of CWD-positive jurisdictions and a list of what can be brought back into the state can be found on the Fish and Game website at www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/wildlife-related-diseases/deer-diseases. Do your part to help keep our deer herd safe.

The public is also encouraged to participate in protecting New Hampshire’s wildlife resources by reporting wildlife crime. You can report violations to NH Fish and Game’s Operation Game Thief Program online anytime at www.wildnh.com/ogt or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-344-4262.