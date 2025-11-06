Trapping Seasons Are Underway in New Hampshire

CONTACT:

Andy Timmins: (603) 271-1742

Eric Geib: (603) 536-1290

November 6, 2025

Concord, NH – Trapping seasons in New Hampshire run from mid-October through mid-April but very significantly by area of the state and species. Trapping season length for various species is determined based on many factors, including abundance. A full summary of trapping seasons is provided in the New Hampshire Hunting Digest which is available at licensing agents or online at https://www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/hunting.

Trapping is a highly regulated activity and may be conducted on public or private lands. Individuals interested in trapping attend a mandatory Trapper Education class, purchase a license, file written landowner permission with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, adhere to science-based regulations and harvest limits, use modern traps designed to target specific species, and check traps daily.

Trapper Education courses are offered around the state from April to September and teach students how to be safe, legal, responsible, and ethical trappers. Courses teach best management practices that improve trap efficiency, selectivity, and considerations toward animal welfare. Mandatory reporting of the towns where trapping activity occurred, catch, and effort must be filed by April 30 following the close of each season. An active force of highly trained Conservation Officers and other agency personnel monitor trap activity to ensure that current laws are followed and use the data furnished by trappers to assess the health and abundance of furbearer populations.

This long-standing part of New Hampshire’s cultural heritage remains relevant and necessary today. Trappers are a unique group among New Hampshire’s outdoor enthusiasts, having an unparalleled eye for interpreting their natural surroundings and understanding wildlife behavior. Though relatively few in number—419 licenses were sold in New Hampshire during the 2024–2025 season—skilled trappers provide an extremely valuable service by helping to manage abundant wildlife populations and collecting biological samples that otherwise would be very difficult for the Department to acquire.

They also contribute to public safety by maintaining beaver populations at manageable levels, reducing damage to property and infrastructure while promoting the ecological benefits of beavers. Trapping helps to keep furbearer populations at healthy levels and to prevent overpopulation, which can significantly increase the risk of disease transmission, including rabies and canine distemper. Trapping is also used to help re-introduce species to an area where they once existed. Wildlife professionals and local trappers used foothold traps to trap river otters from states where they are abundant and relocated individuals to rebuild other states river otter populations. The use of modern traps can also reduce or remove predators to help protect rare or endangered species such as piping plovers. With specialized skills, training, and a deep connection to the natural world, trappers are a vital resource for balancing wildlife conservation and wildlife–human conflict management, which promotes coexistence.

“State law prohibits traps from being set or arranged in a public way, cart road, or path commonly used as a passageway by people or domestic animals,” said Andy Timmins, a Wildlife Biologist and the Game Program Supervisor at NH Fish and Game. “New Hampshire has a long tradition of sharing the outdoors. During hunting and trapping seasons, it’s sensible for anyone walking a dog or using wooded areas to stay on established trails, keep dogs on a leash, and wear an article of blaze orange clothing. Various user groups utilize both public and private lands, including Department-owned or -managed land, in New Hampshire to enjoy outdoor activities. Being mindful and respectful of one another is the key to continuing this unique tradition.”

To learn more about trapping or to find a Trapper Education Course in New Hampshire, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/trapping.

Furbearer management in the Granite State is funded in part by Wildlife Restoration Grants administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program: Partnering to fund conservation and connect people with nature. To learn more visit www.wildnh.com/funding/wsfr.html.