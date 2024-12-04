Via TRM Releases Insights Dashboard to Drive Smarter Decisions in Study Abroad Programs

A New Centralized Dashboard Provides Real-Time Metrics for Program Tracking, Application Monitoring, and Student Engagement in Via Global.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via TRM, a leading provider of international education management solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative Insights Dashboard, a powerful new tool designed to revolutionize decision-making for international educators. This release marks the completion of Phase 1 in Via's comprehensive reporting system overhaul, aimed at enhancing user adoption and advocacy.

"Our new Insights Dashboard represents a significant leap forward in how educational institutions manage their study abroad programs," said Dave Saben, CEO of Via TRM. "By providing real-time, actionable insights, we're empowering our users to make smarter decisions that will ultimately benefit students and improve program outcomes."

The new Via Global innovative Insights Dashboard empowers international education professionals with unparalleled oversight of their programs and participants. Key features include Traveler Tracking, which monitors students throughout their journey—from initial interest to on-site participation—ensuring every stage is seamlessly managed. The Application Monitoring tool flags incomplete forms and applications for upcoming programs, enabling timely follow-ups and reducing delays.

Additionally, the dashboard provides Program Distribution Evaluation, offering data-driven insights into portfolio performance and encouraging strategic approval of provider and affiliate programs. To further enhance accessibility, it highlights Participation Barriers, identifying the top obstacles students face and supporting targeted interventions to boost engagement and inclusion. The dashboard also introduces dynamic visibility into daily application trends, trending favorited programs, and a new Traveler Activity feature that allows administrators to track key engagement activities..

Chelsea Balderson, VP of Experience at Via, commented, "The Insights Dashboard is just the beginning. We're committed to continually improving our platform based on user feedback and the evolving needs of the international education industry."

Looking ahead, Via plans to release additional phases of its reporting system, further expanding the capabilities of the Insights Dashboard and introducing new features to support data-driven decision-making in study abroad programs.

About Via TRM

Via is a leading provider of study abroad management solutions, dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the international education experience for institutions, program providers, and students. With innovative technology and comprehensive support, Via empowers organizations to streamline their study abroad processes and deliver exceptional educational experiences worldwide.

