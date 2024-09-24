Via TRM Unveils Via Contracts, A New Platform for Institutional Agreements and Exchange Balances

Introducing Via Contracts, the latest solution for streamlining partnership agreements and exchange balance tracking in higher education.

The launch of Via Contracts marks a significant step forward in our mission to support international education with innovative tools that enhance collaboration and reduce administrative burdens” — Dave Saben, CEO of Via

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via TRM, a leading provider of innovative solutions for international education offices, today announced the launch of Via Contracts, a comprehensive platform designed to simplify the management of partner agreements for educational institutions worldwide. This latest addition to Via’s suite of products addresses the growing need for efficient partnership agreement management, providing a single solution for handling Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), Memorandum of Agreement (MOAs), and international exchange balance tracking.

With the increasing complexity of global partnerships, educational institutions face mounting challenges in managing contracts, tracking obligations, and maintaining transparency across departments. Via Contracts responds to these needs by offering an intuitive platform that consolidates all contract-related activities into a centralized system. The platform provides administrators with real-time insights into expiring agreements, streamlined document storage, and automated tracking tools to reduce manual workloads and improve operational efficiency.

“The launch of Via Contracts marks a significant step forward in our mission to support international education offices with innovative tools that enhance collaboration and reduce administrative burdens,” said Dave Saben, CEO of Via. “This platform is designed to empower institutions to manage their partnerships more effectively, allowing them to focus on their core mission of fostering global educational exchange.”

The positive feedback from early adopters highlights the immediate impact Via Contracts is having on the International Education higher education community. "This is exactly what we were looking for to efficiently handle our contracts; it just looks so user-friendly!" shared a representative from one institution. Another noted, "It is incredible that this is your first version and what you’ve been able to build." Throughout the onboarding process, clients have expressed how Via Contracts' intuitive interface and comprehensive features are transforming their approach to managing institutional agreements. Via remains committed to supporting international education offices with tools that promote transparency, efficiency, and global collaboration.

About Via TRM

Via TRM is an end-to-end student mobility tracking system that helps institutions manage students from engagement, education abroad enrollment, travel compliance, and international retention. With a focus on empowering international education offices, Via TRM provides solutions that simplify and enhance the student experience.

For more information, please visit www.viatrm.com

