FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Butts County

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Butts County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; it will be closed Sundays, and is scheduled to close permanently at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.

All Georgia recovery centers will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.

Center location:

Butts County

Butts Park & Recreation Building

(Ernest Biles Youth Center)

576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, GA 30233

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway

Baxley, GA 31513 Bryan County

Jacob Grant Teen Center

185 Ball Park Road

Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road

Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County

The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue

Douglas, GA 31533 Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College

Special Programs Building

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401 Jefferson County

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Hwy. 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434 Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road

Dublin, GA 31021 Lincoln County

Lincoln County Recreation Department

Walter T. Norman Gym

1962 Rowland-York Drive

Lincolnton, GA 30817 Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension

Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County

Thomson Depot

111 Railroad St.

Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Ave.

Augusta, GA 30904 Screven County

Screven County Library

106 Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467 Tift County

Tift County Swimming Pool

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794 Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris St.

Sandersville, GA 31082 Wilkes County

Washington Fire Department (Training Room)

212 E. Court St.

Washington, GA 30673 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Burke County

Burke County Public Library

130 GA-24 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830

Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 & 29) Clinch County

Clinch County Elementary School

575 Wood Lake Drive, Homerville,, GA 31634

Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 & 29) Dodge County

Public Safety Building

440 Legion Drive, Eastman, GA 31023

Monday, Nov. 18 – Wednesday, Nov. 20

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 & 29) Cook County

Cook Farm Service Agency

204 East 9th St.

Adel, GA 31620

Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Nov. 30 | 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 and 29)

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.