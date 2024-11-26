FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Butts County
ATLANTA – FEMA is opening an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Butts County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; it will be closed Sundays, and is scheduled to close permanently at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.
All Georgia recovery centers will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.
Center location:
Butts County
Butts Park & Recreation Building
(Ernest Biles Youth Center)
576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, GA 30233
Additional centers are open in the following counties:
Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
|
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, GA 31513
|
Bryan County
Jacob Grant Teen Center
185 Ball Park Road
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
|
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road
Savannah, GA 31405
|
Coffee County
The Atrium
114 N. Peterson Avenue
Douglas, GA 31533
|
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College
Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401
|
Jefferson County
National Guard Bid-EOC
1841 Hwy. 24 West
Louisville, GA 30434
|
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road
Dublin, GA 31021
|
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Recreation Department
Walter T. Norman Gym
1962 Rowland-York Drive
Lincolnton, GA 30817
|
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension
Valdosta, GA 31605
|
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot
111 Railroad St.
Thomson, GA 30824
|
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Ave.
Augusta, GA 30904
|
Screven County
Screven County Library
106 Community Drive
Sylvania, GA 30467
|
Tift County
Tift County Swimming Pool
202 Baldwin Drive
Tifton, GA 31794
|
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive
Lyons, GA 30436
|
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris St.
Sandersville, GA 31082
|
Wilkes County
Washington Fire Department (Training Room)
212 E. Court St.
Washington, GA 30673
FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours
|
Burke County
Burke County Public Library
130 GA-24 South, Waynesboro, GA 30830
Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 & 29)
|
Clinch County
Clinch County Elementary School
575 Wood Lake Drive, Homerville,, GA 31634
Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Dec. 7
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 & 29)
|
Dodge County
Public Safety Building
440 Legion Drive, Eastman, GA 31023
Monday, Nov. 18 – Wednesday, Nov. 20
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 & 29)
|Cook County
Cook Farm Service Agency
204 East 9th St.
Adel, GA 31620
Monday, Nov. 25 – Saturday, Nov. 30 | 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except Nov. 28 and 29)
To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.
If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.
Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.
