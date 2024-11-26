Public Assistance Aiding Community Recovery after Francine

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Program provides funding to help communities pay for emergency work to save lives and protect property, debris removal, and repairs to roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.

PA is FEMA’s largest grant program and can reimburse eligible applicants on a cost-sharing basis to help clean up communities affected by disaster. FEMA is reimbursing Louisiana applicants 75% of eligible costs associated with the cleanup and repair efforts after Hurricane Francine.

Although funds are awarded to government entities and certain private nonprofits, the PA program is intended to benefit everyone — neighborhoods, cities, parishes and states.

Under the program, there are two general categories, emergency work and permanent work. Emergency work projects can include debris removal and emergency protective measures, which assist with emergency operations such as sheltering and threats to public health and safety. Permanent work projects can include repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, such as roads, bridges, public utilities, including water treatment and electrical plants, government buildings and parks.

The parishes designated for Public Assistance are Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington and West Feliciana.

The deadline for applicants to submit a Request for Public Assistance (RPA) is Dec. 22, 2024.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.