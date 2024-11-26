First Forward-Deployed Virginia-Class Submarine Arrives in Guam

Minnesota arrives as the first Virginia-class fast-attack submarine to be forward deployed to Guam.

“The entire crew is thrilled to be in Guam,” said Cmdr. Isaac Pelt, commanding officer, USS Minnesota. “Minnesota is composed of exemplary individuals who represent some of our brightest Sailors in the Fleet. They’re eager to get out into the local community and stand ready to contribute to our strategic objectives and maintain warfighting readiness in the Pacific.”

Commissioned Sept. 7, 2013, in Norfolk, Virginia, Minnesota was the 10th Virginia-class submarine commissioned for service. Virginia-class submarines are the Navy’s next-generation attack submarines and are set to replace Los Angeles-class submarines as they retire. Minnesota has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The security environment in the Indo-Pacific requires that the U.S. Navy station the most capable units forward. This posture allows flexibility for maritime and joint force operations, with forward-deployed units ready to rapidly respond to deter aggression and promote a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"I would like to personally extend a warm welcome to the Sailors and families of Minnesota," said Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15. "Guam serves as a strategic outpost in the Western Pacific, playing a vital role in maintaining stability across the region. With its motto, 'From the North, Power,' Minnesota embodies the strength and resolve that will make it an exceptional addition to our forward-deployed submarine force. Its presence will enhance our operational capabilities and further strengthen deterrence efforts throughout the Indo-Pacific. We are excited to have Minnesota as part of the team and look forward to the great accomplishments it will achieve while deployed forward."

Minnesota joins four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines forward deployed in the Pacific. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, helping to reaffirm the submarine forces’ forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For more information about Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit www.csp.navy.mil/css15/