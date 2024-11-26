Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Meetings in Beijing, 26 November 2024

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on and was hosted to dinner by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on 26 November 2024 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

Senior Minister Lee and President Xi reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations since the upgrade to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” (全方位高质量的前瞻性伙伴关系) in March 2023. They expressed satisfaction on the trajectory of bilateral cooperation, and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to pursue new collaborations in line with the forward-looking nature of Singapore-China relations.

Senior Minister Lee noted that this year marked the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, and highlighted that Singapore remains invested in China’s long-term development. Both leaders agreed to explore ways to further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interests.

President Xi updated Senior Minister Lee on China’s domestic and external priorities. Both leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments. Senior Minister Lee expressed confidence in China’s long-term development potential. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, as well as the key role of a free and open international trading system to the development of the global economy and both countries’ development. Senior Minister Lee and President Xi also looked forward to commemorating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China next year.

Senior Minister Lee also met Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning earlier in the afternoon. SM Lee noted that bilateral cooperation had further deepened since their last meeting in March 2023, and both sides continued to work on expanding the scope of collaboration in line with the upgraded relations. Both leaders affirmed the close bilateral relations, and exchanged views on both countries’ governance philosophies.

Senior Minister Lee will travel to Shanghai tomorrow.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

26 NOVEMBER 2024