U.S. Chamber Statement on Canada, Mexico Tariffs

John Murphy, Senior Vice President and Head of International at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement on President-elect Trump’s latest tariffs proposal.

“President-elect Trump is right to focus on the urgent need to secure our border and stop the flow of deadly fentanyl into our country.

“Addressing these problems will require action on the part of the U.S. government, including Congress, as well as the Mexican and Canadian governments.

“The American business community is eager to support solutions to the fentanyl crisis. We are confident that, working together with our North American partners, we can address these urgent issues without the harm to the American people that tariffs would bring.

“If imposed, tariffs themselves would not solve our border problems, and instead would send prices soaring, costing the typical American family more than $1,000, with significant harm to U.S. manufacturers, farmers, and ranchers.”