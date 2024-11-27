Tornabene Wine Mimosa Magic OC Wine Fest Mimosa Magic Logo TW

Tornabene Wine Introduces Mimosa Magic: A Sophisticated Twist on a Timeless Brunch Favorite

We wanted to create something that honors the timeless appeal of mimosas while introducing a refined, healthier option for those who value quality and sophistication.” — Italia Tornabene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tornabene Wine is excited to announce the release of Mimosa Magic , a refreshing and innovative addition to its expanding portfolio of fine beverages. Designed to elevate the classic mimosa experience, Mimosa Magic combines elegance, health-conscious ingredients, and convenience, making it the perfect choice for gatherings and celebrations.With an alcohol content of 11.75%, Mimosa Magic delivers a refined yet vibrant flavor, offering a lighter and more mindful alternative to traditional mimosas. It contains half the calories and significantly less sugar, catering to those who seek indulgence without compromise. This makes Mimosa Magic not just a drink, but a lifestyle choice for modern consumers who value both taste and wellness.Packaged in sleek champagne bottles, Mimosa Magic complements any occasion, from upscale brunches to intimate gatherings, while maintaining the timeless appeal of a classic mimosa. Founder Italia Tornabene explains, “We wanted to take something beloved and make it better—healthier, more convenient, but just as elegant. Mimosa Magic is our answer to what today’s discerning consumers are looking for.”This innovative product underscores Tornabene Wine’s dedication to quality and sophistication, as well as its commitment to redefining modern wine culture.Mimosa Magic is now available for purchase through select retailers and at www.tornabenewine.com http://www.tornabenewine.com ).For inquiries, please contact:Tornabene WineTornabene WineItalia@tornabenewine.comAbout Tornabene WineTornabene Wine is dedicated to producing exceptional wines and beverages that cater to health-conscious consumers and those with a taste for elegance. With a growing portfolio, the brand emphasizes quality, innovation, and sophistication in every bottle.

