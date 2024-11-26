'Kurt Vonnegut: Reporter on the Afterlife' Releases Fiction Podcast, 'Election Special' celebrating Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm the first ever black woman elected to Congress, and the first woman to pursue a Presidential nomination. "Kurt Vonnegut: Reporter on the Afterlife" The podcast is based on the last novel by author, Kurt Vonnegut, "God Bless You, Dr. Kevorkian." Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president of the U.S. He led the United States through the American Civil War, playing a major role in the abolition of slavery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Kurt Vonnegut: Reporter on the Afterlife ” Releases New Fiction Podcast Episode, “Election Special” featuring the character of Shirley Chisholm , voiced by DANIELLE DAVENPORTand General Curtis LeMay, voiced by comedian LEWIS BLACK.November 30th “Shirley Chisholm Day” New York City Council Declaration commemorates the first ever black woman elected to Congress, and the first woman to pursue a Presidential nomination Fountainhead Transmedia releases the fourth installment of the fiction podcast adventure series “Kurt Vonnegut: Reporter on the Afterlife”. This episode “Election Special” features comedian Lewis Black as General Curtis LeMay, Dannielle Davenport as Shirley Chisholm and Harrison Lampert as Abraham Lincoln. The podcast is based on the last novel by author, Kurt Vonnegut, God Bless You, Dr. Kevorkian. The podcast release coincides with New York City Council passing a resolution to mark November 30th as Shirley Chisholm Day. It can now be streamed on all major podcast platforms. Platform links along with custom Afterlife visuals by contemporary artist, Caledonia Curry; AKA Swoon can be found at VonnegutReporter.com.Following the recent election, the 40-minute “Election Special” holds timely messages of resilience for US audiences. Kurt Vonnegut roams the afterlife meeting legendary political figures including Shirley Chisholm (1924-2005), President Lincoln (1809-1865), as well as George Wallace’s running mate General Curtis “Bombs Away” LeMay (1906-1990), and five time Socialist Presidential candidate Eugene Victor Debs (1855-1926). Vonnegut seeks a return to the land of the living to share what he has learned with his podcast audience and remind us that, whether conservative or liberal, in the end we are all human.“I’ve had the good fortune to work with amazing talent while making this podcast series,” says director, producer Fredric King. “In each episode, we tackle social and political issues with a heavy dose of humor.”“It was an honor to voice the incredible Shirley Chisholm,” says actress Danielle Davenport. “a trailblazing icon whose legacy of principled leadership continues to inspire so many of us in politics and beyond.”ABOUT SHIRLEY CHISHOLM DAYBeginning this year, November 30 will honor the Bedford-Stuyvesant resident who became first Black female U.S legislator in 1969, as well as the first African-American Presidential candidate, and the first female Democratic party candidate, when she ran in 1972. November 30th, 2024 would have been Chisholm’s 100th birthday.ABOUT KURT VONNEGUT: REPORTER ON THE AFTERLIFEWhat began in 1999 as a series of 90 second interstitials for WNYC, New York City’s public radio, has evolved over the years through writing and rewriting, into an exciting transmedia project.Fountainhead launched the project in 2016 as a Stage play in the author’s birthplace, at Indianapolis’ Fringe Fest, which has now evolved into a fiction podcast adventure series, and the development of a TV Series, and an Immersive VR Experience.Presented by Fountainhead Transmedia and Scruffy Bots Entertainment, the podcast series is created and directed by Fredric King, executive producer of the Oscar-Winning film, “Sound of Metal”. This episode #4, “Election Special,” is written by Andrew Frothingham and Jon Rosen. Produced by Jon Rosen, Grant Johnson, Ben Becher, Jim Helton and Patrick Lyons.ABOUT LEWIS BLACK – General Curtis LeMayTwo-time Grammy award winning comedian/actor/writer Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. He has performed throughout the world and the US; Lewis has had two successful Broadway runs.Black can currently be heard reprising his role as the voice of ‘Anger’ in the Disney/Pixar box office smash hit, Inside Out 2, which is currently the highest grossing film of 2024 and the only film to cross $1 billion in ticket sales. He’s also deeply committed to supporting our troops. A seasoned USO tour veteran, he’s performed for the troops on three Christmas tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Black is Chairman of the Board of the Kurt Vonnegut Library and Museum in Indianapolis. lewisblack.comKURT VONNEGUT: REPORTER ON THE AFTERLIFE “ELECTION SPECIAL” - CREDITS:CAST:BEN BECHER – Kurt VonnegutDANIELLE DAVENPORT – Shirley ChisholmLEWIS BLACK – General Curtis LeMayTONY TORN – Eugene Victor DebsHARRISON LAMPERT – Abraham LincolnSYLVESTER (SLY) STONE, “EVERYDAY PEOPLE” – ComposerCREW:FREDRIC KING – Creator, Director, Executive ProducerANDREW FROTHINGHAM – WriterJON ROSEN – Producer, WriterGRANT JOHNSON – ProducerBEN BECHER – ProducerJIM HELTON – ProducerPATRICK LYONS – ProducerCALEDONIA CURRY (SWOON) – Production DesignerFor more information contact:Fredric Kingfking@fountainhead.com(917) 539-8372

