Fountainhead Films Unveils Trailer 'BRCA: A Personal Journey' A Story About One Woman’s Fight to Take Back Her Health

Sheila Kolt interview about becoming a BRCA 'pervivor.' Dr. Stephanie Downs-Canner, Breast Surgeon, MSK Interview Dr. Yukio Sonoda, Gynecologic Surgeon, MSK

A Documentary About Genetic Risk, Preventative Surgery, From the Executive Producer of the Oscar-winning Sound of Metal, Fredric King

Nobody wants to have a genetic mutation, but taking preventative measures took a huge weight off my back - and stopped me always looking over my shoulder.” — Sheila Kolt, LCSW, CMC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fountainhead Films proudly releases the trailer for " BRCA: A Personal Journey ," an emotionally-charged documentary that follows 45-year-old mother Sheila Kolt as she tests positive for the BRCA 2 gene mutation and undergoes preemptive surgery. The film is directed and produced by Fredric King, known for award-winning films such as Sound of Metal and Blue Valentine. Watch the trailer at https://www.fountainhead.com/brca . The full documentary will be released later in 2025.At age 39, healthcare executive Sheila Kolt’s world shifted when she discovered she was a ‘previvor’ - someone genetically predisposed to getting cancer. As someone with a family history of cancer, she had advocated for genetic testing. After five years of doctors visits and screenings, she makes the decision to undergo a double mastectomy and salpingo-oophorectomy - preventative surgeries to reduce her risk of breast and ovarian cancer. When Sheila’s post-surgical biopsy shows precancerous lumps in her breast tissue, she realises made the decision just in time. Throughout this process, Sheila navigates health insurance costs and the United States healthcare system.“Nobody wants to have a genetic mutation,” says Sheila Kolt. “But taking preventative measures took a huge weight off my back - and stopped me always looking over my shoulder.”The film's goals are:- to educate people with a family history of cancer to advocate for early genetic testing;- provide information tailored to a previvor’s needs;- and build a community where previvors can share their stories.“With this documentary, we want to create and support a community around genetic testing and show people how to take the reins in their own healthcare journey.”” says Fredric King. “As our healthcare system has shifted into an impersonal, drive-through model, being your own advocate isn't just smart, it’s essential.”The documentary features Sheila’s intimate video diaries as well as interviews with her care team at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Other experts include geneticists, leading BRCA researchers, and a reconstructive surgeon. Anticipated interviews include NIH researcher Dr. Mary-Claire King, who discovered the BRCA 1 gene, and additional public figures, who shape the conversation around genetic testing.Viewers will eventually be able to access the film through a modular mobile app, designed to guide individuals through relevant information tailored to their own demographic and health circumstances. This digital platform will also house extended interviews with experts and offer a space for community sharing.Watch the teaser now and join the movement toward awareness, advocacy and action.ABOUT THE FILMMAKERSFredric King is a director, producer and executive producer. His credits include Sound of Metal, Blue Valentine, and SWOON: Fearless.Sheila Kolt, LCSW, CMC, is a healthcare executive and advocate with decades of experience in elder care, mental health, and oncology. She serves as President of the NY Chapter of the Aging Life Care Association.For press inquiries or to get involved, please contact:admin@fountainhead.com

BRCA: A Personal Journey - Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.