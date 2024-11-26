Critically Acclaimed: New Novel 'THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone' Receives Rave Reviews from Readers' Favorite

Theirs were the lives of ordinary people, forgotten by time—until rediscovered by fate.

THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone is an extraordinary achievement in historical fiction that will transport readers through time while touching their hearts.

By what grace did we escape to this place, where our children grow without the curse of hunger and the political causes of it? Life can be such hell in one place and such a blessing in another.”” — Cornelius Collins

CORK, IRELAND, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite, one of the largest and most respected book review and award contest platforms on the Internet, has recently published three, 5-star reviews of Charles Paul Collins' new novel, THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone. The historical fiction novel, available now on Amazon, has received critical praise from Readers' Favorite Reviewers, who describe it as "an essential read for fans of historical fiction."

In his review, Andy Hutchings praises Collins' writing style, stating "Charles Paul Collins' prose is simply beautiful, faithfully recreating the world of his ancestors with an attention to detail and insight that often feels like pure poetry, turning words on the page into something I could see, hear, and smell in my mind's eye" Hutchings goes on to say that THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone "is an essential read for fans of historical fiction, painstakingly researched and effortlessly stunning in the sweeping tale it tells of generations trying to achieve the peace and prosperity that they were promised by the new world."

K.C. Finn wrote in her review - "What I found most compelling was the author's ability to make the traditions and daily struggles of these families feel immediate and relevant, creating an intimate connection that spans centuries because we see them as real people, just like us."

Based on the lives of Collins’ Irish and Italian ancestors, the novel blends meticulous research with evocative storytelling to explore the triumphs and struggles of generations. Lucinda Clark in her review adds, “The author takes the reader into the minds of his family as their characters leap off the pages. I cared about them and enjoyed their triumphs and sorrows. This is a history book, and a family saga wrapped in a novel and is an excellent read.”

A Compelling Historical Saga

Set in 19th century Ireland, Italy, and Boston, USA, this gripping fact-based fictional account, composed of three personal journals written as if by Collins' ancestors two hundred years ago, contains their intimate, emotional stories, firsthand experiences, and traditions of old-world craftsmanship in a world being overtaken by technology.

THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone is a captivating tale following the lives of two Irish and Italian immigrant families who escape to Boston “Beacon of Freedom,” then are brought together by fate. Generations of their two families live through the most radical shift in industrial technology in the history of civilization, the Great Irish Famine, the disastrous effects of the American Civil War, widespread labor upheavals, the total collapse of the American economy, and the Irish Rebellion.

As they navigate through the challenges of their time, they are caught between America's promise of prosperity and violent cultural prejudice against them, as they hurl headlong into the twentieth century and "the war to end all war." With its rich historical backdrop and well-developed characters, this novel has captured the hearts of readers and critics alike.

"Those of us born in America several generations after our ancestors could never have imagined the brutal conditions they endured to survive," Collins reflects. "Now we not only know their names, but also the people who worked with them and loved them—once forgotten by time. In this book, they are remembered, and their names are spoken again by the living. I hope readers in Ireland will embrace 'THE REMEMBERING'—a story of how it was in their time. Their story is a story for all of us."

This heartfelt sentiment encapsulates the profound emotional and cultural connection Collins aims to foster through his work. By bridging the Atlantic and honoring the Irish American experience, the novel invites readers both in the U.S. and Ireland to reflect on the sacrifices and resilience of those who came before.

Recognition by Readers' Favorite

Readers' Favorite, accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating, has long been a trusted resource for both emerging and established authors. The platform has earned accolades from the Association of Independent Authors and garnered the respect of major publishers, including Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins. The glowing review by Readers' Favorite further cements THE REMEMBERING as a standout work in the historical fiction genre.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his Irish and Italian American ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy.

Where to Learn More

Readers can explore additional reviews, the author’s biography, and more at Readers' Favorite. Collins can also be reached through his Author Website - www.CharlesPaulCollins.com.

THE REMEMBERING. The story of how it was with them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.