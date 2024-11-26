2024 DNR Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants awarded to rural fire departments

Nearly $416,000 in 50 percent cost-share grants were recently awarded to 138 Iowa rural fire departments to help their efforts to protect Iowan’s and their property from wildfires. The grants offer valuable funding assistance for wildfire suppression, personal protective and communications equipment.

The following fire departments will receive 2024 Volunteer Fire Assistance grants: Alta, Alta Vista, Amana, Andover, Anita, Anthon, Atalissa, Avoca, Baxter, Bayard, Belle Plaine, Birmingham, Britt, Camp Township, Cantril, Chariton, Cherokee, Clarinda, Colesburg, Correctionville, Cresco, Creston, Cushing, Dayton, Delhi, Deloit, Denmark, De Soto, Dexter, Donahue, Donnellson, Drakesville, Duncombe, Early, Elkader, Estherville, Everly, Farragut, Fort Atkinson, Fostoria, Frederika, Gilman, Glenwood, Glidden, Grant and Lee Township, Grant, Granville, Greene, Gruver, Hamburg, Harpers Ferry, Hartwick, Haverhill, Hawarden, Hills, Holland, Hubbard, Humeston, Inwood, Iowa Falls, Jamaica, Jesup, La Motte, Lake Mills, Lake View, Larchwood, Lehigh, Lisbon, Logan, Luzerne, Malcom, Manchester, Maquoketa, Marengo, Menlo, Meriden, Milford, Modale, Monticello, Montour, Montpelier, Moravia, Moulton, Moville, Nevada, New Albin, New Hampton, New Vienna/Luxemburg, Nora Springs, North English, Norway, Oak Township, Oakland, Ogden, Olds, Olin, Onawa, Orange City, Oxford Junction, Oxford, Palo, Parkersburg, Peterson, Polk City, Quimby, Readlyn, Riverton, Rockford, Russell, Saint Ansgar, Shelby, Shenandoah, Sibley, Sidney, Sigourney, Silver City, Solon/Tri Township, Springbrook, Saint Olaf, State Center, Stuart, Tabor, Tama, Tiffin, Toledo, Tripoli, Underwood, Van Horne, Vining, Vinton, Wallingford, Wapello, Waukon, Webster City, West Union, Westside, Wyoming and Yale.

These grants are made possible through Iowa DNR Forestry, in cooperation with US Forest Service - State and Private Forestry.

Jason Walker, fire supervisor with DNR Forestry, reminds all fire departments of the importance of submitting Wildland Fire Reports whenever they respond to a wildland fire or provide assistance to a prescribed or controlled wildland fire. Wildland fire reporting forms are available atwww.iowadnr.gov/fire.

Departments returning these reports receive priority points when the Fire Assistance grant applications are scored. These wildland fire reports are compiled locally and nationally and are reported to Congress.