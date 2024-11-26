State Appeal Board Meeting, 12/3/2024
Date & Time
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1:30 PM
Agenda
Call to Order
Adoption of Agenda
- Approval of November 4, 2024 – State Appeal Board Meeting Minutes
- Consideration of General Claims - Chapter 25
- Ratification of Tort Claims – Chapter 669
- Discussion of newly submitted Settlement/Judgment(s) by the Attorney General’s Office
- Ratification of April Actions:
- Monies Paid from General Fund for Settlements and Judgments
- Settlements and Judgments Paid by DOT
- Administrative Process Claims
- Interagency Claims
- Outdated Warrants Reissued
- Tort Claims under 28E Agreement
Adjourn
Attend Virtually
Meeting ID
Microsoft Teams
Meeting ID: 254 531 389 912
Passcode: 32MeCd
Dial in by phone
+1 469-998-6043,,862945547# United States, Dallas
Phone conference ID: 862 945 547#
If you are a member of the Press or Public joining our meeting virtually, welcome! As a courtesy, please have your video disengaged and your sound/volume muted. Thank you!
Attend In Person
State Capitol Building, IDOM Conference Room, G14
