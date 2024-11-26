Submit Release
Fifth Annual U.S. Courts Student Bill of Rights Day Contest

During the month of October, the United States Courts throughout the Seventh and Eighth Circuits hosted the Fifth Annual Bill of Rights Day Contest. School age children in grades 5-12 in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin were invited to submit an essay, poem, video, photography, song, or piece of art in celebration of Bill of Rights Day. 

Nearly 300 entries were received and 39 were selected as finalists. The two North Dakota students selected as finalists in their respective categories were: Aubrie Myrmoe, Grades 5-6 Essay; and Shay Were, Grades 7-8 Art.

Click HERE to see the full list of finalists. Each will receive a $50 gift card and move on to the final round of judging. The grand prize winner will be announced during the live webinar on Wed Dec 4. 

