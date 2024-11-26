Tis the Season for Festive Music, Dance, and Drama on Florida’s Historic Coast

Holiday performances in St. Augustine, Florida are a warm and welcoming experience Lightner Museum in Historic St Augustine shines during Nights of Lights - FloridasHistoricCoast.com Choose from a variety of perfrmances in St. Augustine during this holiday season.

Enjoy holiday performances that give that winter feeling without the snow and chills.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday performances without the snow and ice? Yes, please. In addition to the world-famous Nights of Lights , St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches bring the holiday spirit with music, dance, and dramatic performances that range from rockin’ to traditional.For a traditional holiday choral experience, join the Anastasia City Baptist Choir for “The Silence and the Sound – Christmas Cantata on Dec. 8.The St. Augustine Community Chorus has two-holiday performances this year. “Noel! Noel!” on Dec. 14-15 kicks off the St. Augustine Community Chorus’ 76th season with voices rising in melody throughout the Cathedral Basilica. The Messiah Sing-A-Long on Dec. 21 is a fun and immersive experience that closes out its landmark 75th anniversary season.The St. Augustine Orchestra performs “The Sounds of the Season” on Dec. 8, a delightful holiday extravaganza of holiday songs that will bring back memories for the entire family. The EMMA Concert Series welcomes the Gainesville Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 17 for a Holiday Pops Concert.The St. Augustine Ballet’s annual performance of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Dec. 20-22, is a holiday tradition performed by professional and student dancers from across the region. Christmas Fantastique, a modern interpretation of The Nutcracker, was created and is performed by Zoika's Dance School Dec. 7-8. The St. Augustine Winter Spectacular, Dec. 14-15, features high kicks, acrobatics, and plenty of holiday spiritLimelight Theatre’s Christmas Cabaret, from Dec. 12-22, showcases the region’s top talent, while Christmas with Mrs. Flagler at The Waterworks is an intimate storytelling experience of Victoria-era Christmas tales. Experience the classic It’s a Wonderful Life in two unique performances: A Live Radio Play presented by A Classic Theatre at The Waterworks on Dec. 6-15 and APEX Theatre presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” Live from the Backyard Stage at The AMP on Dec. 20-21.Draped in millions of lights and festive cheer, a trip to Florida’s Historic Coast is bound to be a new holiday tradition.Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com . Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Florida

