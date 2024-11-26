Bus Manufacturing Facility Coming to Plattsburgh

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Micro Bird — a joint venture between Blue Bird Corporation and Girardin — and the largest manufacturer of small school buses in North America, will establish manufacturing operations in Plattsburgh, Clinton County. The company, which builds both electric and non-electric small and mid-sized school and commercial buses, has confirmed the purchase of the Nova Bus facility on Banker Road, which is slated to cease its Plattsburgh operations next year. Micro Bird’s acquisition of the Nova Bus facility provides an opportunity to the more than 300 Nova Bus employees to transition to similar employment positions at Micro Bird, and builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to grow manufacturing and continue investments that support the transportation and green economy sectors.

“When Nova Bus announced they would cease operations at their Plattsburgh facility, I immediately contacted company leadership and strongly advocated for solutions that would capitalize on the current workforce and existing supply chain,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, I am proud to welcome Micro Bird — which we recruited to the North Country — where they can take advantage of our top talent, a thriving transportation cluster and the major investments we have made across the region. New York’s manufacturing sector is in the midst of a major renaissance, and is a major driver of our economy. I look forward to a long and successful future for Micro Bird in New York State.”

Micro Bird President and CEO Eric Boulé said, “This is a great opportunity for our company to expand our operations in the State of New York. This investment is part of a growth strategy to double production capacity and better meet the sustained and growing demand for its products, which are known for their superior quality, durability and value. The availability of a highly qualified workforce, and with the strong support of Governor Hochul and her team, Senator Schumer, Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh, we are looking forward to a successful and sustainable future in producing high quality buses for our US customers.”

Nova Bus President Paul Le Houillier said, “From our earliest discussions with Micro Bird, it was clear that they were the right partner with a similar manufacturing profile who would benefit from Nova Bus’s skilled employees and the cluster of suppliers in the Plattsburgh area. Choosing Micro Bird quickly became a win-win choice. We are thrilled to have concluded an agreement with a company that will carry forward the manufacturing footprint in the region for years to come, and who will benefit from the same unwavering support we have received from both the Plattsburgh community and New York State.”

Governor Hochul personally ensured a strong future for the Nova Bus facility, engaging directly with the Volvo Group — the parent company of Nova Bus — to guarantee a smooth and effective repurposing of the facility, and directed Empire State Development to spearhead efforts to work closely with regional partners to globally market the site.

Micro Bird plans to invest $38 million into capital expenses and training, and create 350 full-time jobs over five years. Empire State Development has agreed to support this project with up to $9.825 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $2.5 million capital grant, recommended by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council. The Micro Bird team will collaborate closely with the Nova Bus team for a seamless transition. Production is expected to begin in summer 2025.

The North Country is home to vital transportation equipment and aerospace companies across the seven-county region that produces next generation transportation equipment and aerospace components built around road, rail, air and marine transportation. This is due, in part, to its proximity to Quebec’s global transportation equipment and aerospace cluster.

Transportation manufacturing in the North Country accounts for nearly 1,000 jobs and contributes more than $150 million to the State’s gross domestic product. Micro Bird will be joining a robust clean transportation manufacturing sector which includes Beta, Alstom and Norsk Titanium, reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, improving public health and combating the threat of climate change.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “This Thanksgiving, we have a little extra to be grateful for in Plattsburgh thanks to Micro Bird’s fantastic investment to take over the former Nova Bus manufacturing facility. I called Volvo’s top leadership to urge them to do the right thing and find a new owner in the transportation lane to take over this plant, and I’m thrilled that Micro Bird is stepping up to start manufacturing operations keeping hundreds of good-paying jobs here in Clinton County. This will keep the North Country economy’s wheels in motion and provide good-paying job opportunities for hundreds in the Plattsburgh area. America’s buses will continue to be stamped ‘Made in Upstate NY’ courtesy of the world-class Plattsburgh workforce. I am grateful for Governor Hochul for her partnership and leadership in helping drive this deal to ensure Upstate NY remains a leader in transportation manufacturing.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Micro Bird's decision to create a footprint in Clinton County will further the state's transportation manufacturing sector and provide good jobs for the local skilled workforce. This project would not happen without Governor Hochul's direct involvement, and today's announcement is a win for the North Country and New York State.”

State Senator Dan Stec said, “The North Country is swiftly cultivating a reputation for cutting-edge jobs, opportunities and investments. Micro Bird’s plans will help keep and create good-paying full-time jobs and occupy the Nova Bus facility means our region will continue to be a home for new technology and development for years to come.”

Assemblymember Billy Jones said, “It is great news that Micro Bird is coming to the North Country to take over the Nova Bus location after Nova Bus announced they were ceasing operations at their Plattsburgh plant. This family owned and operated company will be a welcomed addition to the North Country transportation manufacturing hub and will continue our welcomed partnership with Canadian companies as well as create job opportunities in our bustling manufacturing sector. I want to thank all the local leaders for making this possible and the state for providing the necessary funding to make this transition.”

Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said, “This is an incredible day for Clinton County and our workforce. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her hands-on efforts and commitment to retaining Clinton County’s skilled transportation manufacturing workforce. We applaud the partnerships provided by the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency, the North Country Chamber of Commerce and TDC for their commitment to finding solutions to make this project possible. Together, we’ve ensured a brighter future for this facility and our community.”

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael S. Cashman said, “The announcement of Micro Bird’s arrival, supported by Governor Hochul and New York State, further solidifies our reputation as a world-class hub for transportation manufacturing. This exciting development underscores the North Country’s role in advancing the green economy, alongside industry leaders like BETA Technologies and Norsk, who are innovating and building right here in our community. I am thrilled to see this facility repurposed, ensuring that our talented and dynamic workforce remains a cornerstone of success for any company that calls Plattsburgh home. The Town of Plattsburgh is globally significant and regionally exceptional, and we proudly welcome Micro Bird to our community!”

TDC President, CEO and NCREDC Tradable Sectors Work Group Leader David Champagne said, “This is great news for the North Country. I’m proud to be part of the group that came together to find a solution to utilizing the Nova Bus Facility and retaining manufacturing jobs. Attracting Micro Bird to Plattsburgh and repurposing the facility was made possible by the support of many partners including Clinton County IDA, and especially programs driven by Governor Kathy Hochul and the staff at Empire State Development. This will help the region retain good manufacturing jobs in the future.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said, “Since we took the marketing lead following Nova's announcement last year, we have been a part of a remarkably committed team in Albany, Washington and locally. Governor Hochul has been an absolute rock star, reaching out to Volvo and then providing every form of support needed to make this extraordinary deal happen — similarly with Senator Schumer, who twice engaged personally at key points, and our front-line team locally with partners like the Clinton County IDA and TDC joining the Chamber in months of coordinated activity with Micro Bird. It's been a textbook case of effective teamwork, accomplishing the sort of transition that almost never happens in such circumstances. And now, we happily turn to intensive work with Micro Bird in support of their future success here. Onward and upward!”

Clinton County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Molly Ryan said, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Micro Bird to Plattsburgh. This project highlights the power of collaboration among the State, our local partners like the North Country Chamber of Commerce and TDC, and the broader community. Governor Hochul’s leadership, combined with the collective efforts of our regional partners, ensures this facility will remain a cornerstone of manufacturing in the North Country. We look forward to supporting Micro Bird as they invest in our workforce and help drive the region’s economic future.”

