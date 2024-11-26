New Legislation Fights Crime and Keeps New Yorkers Safe

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to fight crime and keep New Yorkers safe. The three new laws protect individuals from hate-fueled violence, enhance anti-violence education in schools and crack down on stolen cell phones.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I'm committed to using every possible tool to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “The data is clear: New York has gotten safer since I took office in 2021, but there is more to do to stop hate and prevent violence in our communities. Signing these bills today will create three new laws to help protect New Yorkers and further reduce crime.”

Violence and crime continue to decline across New York State, with shootings in communities participating in the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative down 26 percent through October and overall crime is down 11 percent through the first six months of the year outside of New York City. GIVE jurisdictions account for roughly 90 percent of violent crimes involving firearms and 85 percent of violent crime reported outside New York City. Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the State’s one-of-a-kind network of Crime Analysis Centers was recognized with an Excellence in the Field of Criminal Justice Award, one of six presented recently by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to mark the 40th anniversary of the federal law that created the bureau. The State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) funds and supports 11 Crime Analysis Centers statewide in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. Staff at these Centers handled nearly 95,000 requests for service in 2023, providing critical data analysis, information and investigative support to help local law enforcement agencies deter, investigate and solve crimes.

Legislation S5302/A8849 amends State law to classify removal or threat of removal of religious clothing, such as a yarmulke or hijab, as aggravated harassment in the second degree. Over the past year, there have been multiple incidents where individuals' religious clothing has been threatened in acts of hateful violence.

Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Religious freedom is one of the most fundamental rights we must protect. No one should ever fear harassment or violence simply for expressing their faith or wearing religious attire. This legislation sends a powerful message that hate has no place in New York, and we are committed to safeguarding the dignity and safety of all our residents.”

Assemblymember Nader Sayegh said, “I commend Governor Hochul for signing this critical legislation, which ensures that the removal or threat of removal of religious clothing, such as kippah and hijabs, is recognized for what it is – an act of aggravated harassment and a hateful crime that has no place in our communities. Protecting individuals’ rights to freely express their faith is fundamental to ensuring the safety and dignity of all New Yorkers. This law sends a clear message: acts of hate and intimidation will not be tolerated.”

Legislation S4598D/A4917D would allow anti-violence educational programs to receive funding from the Omnibus School Violence Prevention Grant program. Newly-eligible programs would provide evidence-based trauma support for at-risk youth, group counseling and anti-violence education.

Senator Jamaal T. Bailey said, "Ensuring children have safe spaces to learn is one of the most important things we can do- but also teaching them strategies on how to diffuse and prevent violence goes a long way. I’m excited to announce that Governor Hochul has signed S4598D/A4917D, funding anti-violence education programs in schools. Thank you to Gov. Hochul, AM Khaleel Anderson, and New Yorkers Against Gun Violence for supporting safer, inclusive schools for NY students!"

Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson said, “This legislation is a commitment to safer schools and brighter futures. As the assembly sponsor of this legislation, I am incredibly proud that Governor Kathy Hochul has signed this bill. This is the first step, of many, toward healing and empowering communities that have been disproportionately affected by violence. By investing in trauma-informed, evidence-based programs for our youth, we’re not just addressing safety in schools—we’re fostering hope and resilience for the next generation."

Legislation S7739B/A8994A enacts "Detective Brian Simonsen's Law", which aims to crack down on cell phone theft by requiring wireless service providers disable services to stolen wireless phones. The law is named after Detective Brian Simonsen, a heroic NYPD officer who lost his life in 2019 while responding to an armed robbery at a cell phone store.

Senator Scarcella-Spanton said, "Detective Brian Simonsen's Law is named in honor of Detective Brian Simonsen, who tragically lost his life while responding to an armed robbery call at a cell phone store in Queens. The NYPD puts their lives at risk every day to protect and serve our community. Unfortunately, our officers too often make the ultimate sacrifice, as criminals repeatedly endanger people for financial gain, whether by targeting innocent retail workers or individuals on the street. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation to better regulate the resale of stolen goods and help prevent further tragedies caused by criminals profiting from illegal activities. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bill into law and to Paul Digiacomo, Scott Munro, and the DEA for their advocacy."

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin said, “Any robbery has the potential to turn into something violent, which we saw in New York City where Detective Brian Simonsen was tragically killed during a cell phone store robbery. We need to keep our officers and residents safe, and this new law is a commonsense step in that direction. If robbers know they won’t be able to use the phones they steal, there’s no reason to steal them. I thank Governor Hochul for taking this step to help prevent crime before it happens and keep New Yorkers safe.”