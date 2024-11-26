November 26 Is 'Sojourner Truth Day' in New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation S1480-A/A6583-A to establish November 26th as Sojourner Truth Day in the State of New York, named in honor of the legendary abolitionist and women's rights advocate who was born in Ulster County.

“Sojourner Truth was one of the greatest leaders in American history, dedicating her life to the fight for freedom and equality,” Governor Hochul said. “Establishing an annual commemoration of Sojourner Truth's legacy is a fitting tribute to this New York-born icon.”

Sojourner Truth was born in the Hudson Valley in 1797 and was enslaved in New York until she escaped in 1826. In historic proceedings at the Ulster County Courthouse, Sojourner Truth became the first Black woman to successfully sue for her son's emancipation from slavery. Sojourner Truth spent the rest of her life traveling the country fighting for the abolition of slavery.

In 2022, Governor Hochul announced the creation of Sojourner Truth State Park in Ulster County. This new State Park — the first new park to open since 2019 — offers spectacular views of the Hudson River and historic industrial ruins and remnants from brick making and quarrying. It is the first State Park in Kingston, New York and it will continue to grow and expand with recent investments from Governor Hochul's 2024 State of the State.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Sojourner Truth was an American hero whose unyielding fight for freedom and equality continues to inspire us nearly 200 years after her passing, igniting a new generation of young leaders carrying her legacy forward — including in the Hudson Valley, Truth’s birthplace. Our bill to establish Sojourner Truth Day in New York began with students from the Kingston YMCA Youth Crew, who recognized our responsibility in New York State to share her journey as one of the most prolific abolitionists and women’s rights activists of the time. Turning this vision into law is an honor, and I thank Governor Hochul for signing our bill into law. For New York, November 26 of each year will not only reflect our commitment to keeping Sojourner Truth’s legacy alive, but reaffirm what it means to be a New Yorker: Always striving toward a better, more equitable future for all.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am proud that we have established November 26th as Sojourner Truth Day in the State of New York, a day to marry our state’s rich history with our commitment to justice and equality. Sojourner Truth is a trailblazing Black woman whose life story continues to serve as a beacon of hope and resilience for every resident in the State of New York. She made numerous and valuable contributions to the continued struggle for women’s and civil rights. Her voice, powerful and unyielding, challenged the status quo and inspired countless others to envision and work for a world where freedom and equality are not merely ideals, but realities for all. I want to thank my colleague, Senator Hinchey for sponsoring this legislation and Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation into law. It is imperative, especially now, that we continue to champion the rights and dignity of every individual.”

Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha said, “Sojourner Truth didn’t stop when she became the first Black woman to successfully sue white men to get her son released from slavery — she went on to spend the rest of her life fighting for everyone else across the country. Her determination is a reminder that those who commit to dismantling systems of oppression and injustice, seldom do it because someone told them it was going to be easy. They do it precisely because it’s difficult and precisely because it’s up to everyday people like Truth and her abolitionist peers were at the time, to lay the groundwork for making the impossible possible. I’m thrilled to have worked with Senator Hinchey and Governor Hochul to establish November 26 as Sojourner Truth Day in the State of New York, and look forward to honoring Truth’s work every year.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “New York State proudly honors the legacy of Sojourner Truth, a visionary abolitionist and tireless advocate for women’s rights. Declaring November 26 as Sojourner Truth Day is a meaningful recognition of her extraordinary contributions to justice and equality. This day not only celebrates her life but also reinforces our collective commitment to the values she championed. On behalf of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus, we thank Assemblymember Shrestha, Senator Hinchey and Governor Hochul for ensuring that this extraordinary New Yorker’s legacy continues to inspire future generations.”