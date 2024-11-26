Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in need of wreath sponsorships for veterans’ graves on Wreaths Across America Day
Nov. 26, 2024
SLIDELL, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Charlton Meginley, Col (Ret), USAF and Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Director Daniele Palen are asking veteran supporters to consider sponsoring wreaths for veterans’ graves on Wreaths Across America Day. Currently, 1,300 wreaths are needed, and the deadline to purchase wreaths is next Monday, Dec. 2.
Wreaths can be purchased at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/LA0009, and it is very important to purchase through this customized page. When two wreaths are purchased together, the cemetery will receive one wreath free. Step-by-step instructions are available at https://scribehow.com/shared/Request_Grave-Specific_Wreaths_for_Memorials__5Ys3GwX7TW6DC6B15Q3PNw.
Wreaths Across America ceremonies are held annually in December at more than 2,500 memorial sites in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and on foreign soil to remember, honor and teach. The staff at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will hold its ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., and the public is encouraged to attend.
For questions about how to purchase wreaths, and for more information about the cemetery, please call 985.646.6458 or slvc@la.gov.
