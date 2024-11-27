Park City Credit Union Turns Digital Tools into Member Service Magic

Park City CU Scales Services Beyond Physical Locations

Wisconsin Credit Union achieves 90% call response rate within 30 seconds using Eltropy's Unified Conversations Platform

The platform has completely changed how we operate ... By adding video offices across locations, we've eliminated the need to move employees between branches except for teller lines.” — Melissa Wrycha, Chief Experience Officer, Park City Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced that Park City Credit Union has successfully implemented Eltropy’s full suite of digital solutions, reducing call wait times and expanding service capabilities without needing additional resources.The $350 million credit union in central Wisconsin faced challenges common to rural financial institutions: difficulty staffing remote branches and evolving member demographics. Their journey began with text messaging, which showed immediate impact – while voice messages typically got one response out of ten – text messages saw six to seven members responding."After using Eltropy for text messaging for five years, we've been gradually expanding to each new feature," said Melissa Wrycha, Chief Experience Officer at Park City Credit Union. "The platform has completely changed how we operate – we're now staffing for our credit union as a whole rather than individual branches. By adding video offices across locations, we've eliminated the need to move employees between branches except for teller lines.""The response rate difference was dramatic," Wrycha noted. "We would call and leave voice messages for ten people and would get one person to call us back. But if we texted them, six or seven would respond immediately."Park City has particularly benefited from Eltropy's video banking capability, enabling them to maintain service at understaffed branches by connecting members with staff at other locations. This approach has also opened possibilities for market expansion without the cost of new physical branches."Park City Credit Union shows what's possible when a financial institution thinks beyond traditional service boundaries," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Their step-by-step adoption of digital communications hasn't just solved staffing challenges – it's opened new ways to serve members while strengthening operational performance."The credit union plans to continue expanding its usage of Eltropy's platform, with video deposits launching soon and exploration of AI-powered features planned for 2025. Integration plans include connecting with Sync1 Systems for loan origination and future plans to integrate collections and mortgage systems."We're taking a methodical approach to integration," said Wrycha. "Each new connection helps us create an even more seamless experience for our members."To read the full Park City-Eltropy case study, visit: https://eltropy.com/case-studies/park-city-scaled-services-beyond-physical- locations/For more Eltropy resources, including webinars, podcasts, events, and case studies, visit: https://eltropy.com/knowledge-center/ About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

