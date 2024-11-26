MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi: SALGA North West Provincial Members Assembly-Gala Dinner

Programme Director

It gives me immense pleasure to deliver a special address this evening as the North West Chapter of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) sits for its Provincial Members Assembly (PMA).

I must say that I am fortunate to be amongst key speakers for this important meeting of governors operating at the coalface of service delivery. It is my considered view that for us to improve the quality of life for the millions of South Africans, we need to gear up and get local government working.

To put members at ease, I must indicate that I will not take off a lot of time as a number of issues have been raised since the start of the PMA. This session comes as we have received key interventions by two Deputy Ministers, from the Department of Water and Sanitation; and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. I have noted with great interest submissions made in relation to ways in which we can address the issues of uninterrupted quality water provision. Furthermore , I welcome the emphasis by the DPME to strengthen the District Development Model (DDM) as a panacea to our problems of silo and disintegrated planning.

The Chairperson gave a resounding address which I must agree provided basis for strengthening our efforts towards building an ideal municipality. I take solace in the clarion call for moral rectitude amongst Councillors, and the need for a cultural shift. We will avoid delving deeper into issues of the ethical conduct of Councillors especially as it relates to observing prescripts guiding our environment and the rule of law.

On behalf of COGTA in the province we also welcome the NEC address to this august meeting calling for a decisive intervention on the issues political management of our councils. The prognosis is correct and I must say we are all responsible for changing the status quo.

The environment is welcoming and I must hasten to say indeed the North West Provincial Members Assembly (PMA) is in session. Commission have begun to be deliberate vociferously in line with the theme “Towards a Cultural Shift – Service Delivery or Nothing”.

Ladies and gentlemen, I must say that the theme is an unflinching commitment to do what is right for the sector in general, and for the people of the province in particular. Equally, this valorous theme serves as a stark reminder of the 2021/2022 fiscal year consolidated report on national and provincial audit outcomes and material irregularities at national and provincial government issued by the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA).

When releasing that report, under the theme “A culture of accountability will improve service delivery.” The AG emphasised that service delivery improvement will be enabled by “capable, cooperative, accountable and responsive government institutions delivering on their mandates.” Fast forward to this evening, we are meeting to make an undertaking that we should strive for service delivery at all material times; nothing else, but service delivery. For us, anything and everything that does not speak to service delivery does not talk to us, about us nor represent us.

In the keynote address by the Honourable Premier, Lazarus Mokgosi; the PMA received confirmation that the Provincial Government supports SALGA’s call for a review of the funding model. We support this noble call because we understand the challenges that confront our people, and we know that the current allocations do not address our problems. In the context of a constrained fiscus, when budget cuts are determined for provinces; we move from a hero to zero in one second. Our people do not want explanations, they need a government that will agitate for empowerment.

The call by SALGA is gratifying because it demonstrates that you understand your role. At the Inaugural Conference of SALGA, held in November 1996 President Mandela gave an account of the role of SALGA when he said: “You have the task of doing whatever is necessary to ensure that our new local government system serves the needs of our communities. You have the responsibility to make sure their voices are heard and to provide an effective instrument for them to improve their lives.”

As I said that I do not wish to ruin this beautiful networking by giving a long address, I however feel the need to raise an issue which I believe of foremost importance.

Upgrade of Electricity Metres Programme

When we adjourned for lunch, I took time to join the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debate on the significant increase of electricity costs resulting from NERSA’s decision to grant Eskom application to retrospectively raise charges, and measures to protect the most vulnerable in our society from ever increasing cost of leaving. The argument we advanced is that we need to stop corporations from using the poor to mitigate their failures.

We advance a solid argument against increasing prices without consideration of the fact that our people live in poverty, inequality, and unemployment. The poor in our community cannot choose whether to buy food or consider purchasing electricity. Regardless, we also registered a point to say, as local governments we are falling short to implement our Free Basic Services (FBS) programme. Our indigent registers are obsolete, people who are supposed to be benefitting are losing out from for example the 50-kilowatt free electricity. I am therefore challenging the PMA to go back and consider the skewed implementation in this regard and pronounce itself accordingly.

The programme to update electricity meters before the cut off date of the 24 November 2024, is one that we should be taking the lead so that we are able to turn that into our research to understand whom amongst our communities qualifies for free electricity but also aid our battle against illegal connections and non-payment.

I saw a handful of municipalities taking the lead in the campaign. Only three days left, can the leadership and servants of the people rise to the occasion and help our efforts to solve permanent issues that compromise the provision of electricity.

Debt owed to Municipalities by Provincial Governments Departments

We understand the question of the debt owed to municipalities and agree that we need to expedite the problem. Surely, municipalities can attest that we are registering progress albeit slow. MEC Mosenogi knows how enthusiastic I am about this matter and always raises it at the right platforms. I continuously raise this issue because we do not want that when the time arrives for our leaders in local government to report to the people on why the IDP is not implemented; they then point a finger at other spheres.

Talking about this issue reminds me to indicate that I know we owe each other a response on a particular matter. A major cause of concern is that requests that I have received are from institutions that according to our records do not meet their obligations of services delivery, and to some extent others do meet the basic criterion which is affordability to effect the increases. Perhaps it is also an issue that we must deliberate in closed to ask whether if we have operated on an unfunded budget, unable to cater for the service delivery projects; can we afford to prioritize one over the other.

Municipal Roadshow Programme

I want to take the opportunity on behalf of myself and MEC Mosenogi on the support we continue to receive on our campaign trail, the Municipal Roadshow Programme. We have managed to visit 80% percent of municipalities in the province. These visits give us a real picture of the state of local government in the province; and assist us to review some interventions we are making. On Tuesday, I lead the team of the Department with the HOD, Dr Ben Bole to give a status report to the Select Committee in Parliament.

The things that continue to happen in some of the municipalities even after there has been statutory interventions after Section 154 has been implemented and proved otherwise continue to schock South Africa. Yes, you know what I mean because some of us are heavily implicated and involved in those shenanigans. I plead with you comrades, read the room – understand the terrain and do everything in your powers to safeguard the gains of our democracy. Do not do it for me, do it for the local government sphere and for posterity.

I also wish to convey my well wishes for tomorrows’ session. The National Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has called the human settlement division of the department to discuss issues of blocked projects. We have a plan as the Department and in due course we will communicate how we will attend to this challenge across the province.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a responsibility to lead by example. No one will come and give recognition to the institution of traditional leadership if we ourselves do not do so. I am making a humble plea that in areas where traditional authorities are recognised, afford them an ear and work with Dikgosi to change the lives of our people. Forging a healthy relationship will result in good things for all of us. Let us go further to develop joint campaigns especially now as we approach the initiations period.

To conclude, I take the words of Fred Kofman who is a leader in executive education development when he speaks of our role in culture shift. He maintains “to change a culture, the leaders must change the messages people receive about what they must do to fit in. When people understand that there are new requirements for belonging, they adjust their behaviour accordingly. Cultural change starts with a new set of messages.”

I implore all of us to change our ways to enable a cultural shift as espoused by the Provincial Members

Assembly. Anything for service delivery and nothing against it!

Ke a leboga.