Minister Gayton McKenzie congratulates Soweto Gospel Choir on Grammy nomination

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has learnt with great pleasure of Soweto Gospel Choir’s Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance for their feature on “Sunlight to My Soul” by Angélique Kidjo.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to the choir’s exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for sharing the rich cultural heritage of our nation with the world,” said the Minister.

The Soweto Gospel Choir has been a shining ambassador of South African music and culture, inspiring audiences globally with their energetic performances and soul-stirring harmonies.

Minister McKenzie is incredibly proud of this remarkable group and wished them all the best for the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which will take place on February 5, 2024, in Los Angeles.

South Africa has a proud history of Grammy Awards success, with previous winners including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela. The Soweto Gospel Choir has previously been nominated for five Grammy Awards and has won three, including Best Traditional World Music Album for “Blessed” in 2007 and Best Traditional World Music Album for “Freedom” in 2019.

Wouter Kellerman, another South African nominee this year, and the Soweto Gospel Choir have previously collaborated, a testament to the power of South African music to bring people together and transcend borders.

We look forward to celebrating their success at the Grammy Awards ceremony,” said Minister McKenzie.

