Former NBA Agent Darryl Woods Joins MARC Global Communications as CBO Launches Sports Marketing + Entertainment Division

HBCU GO Co-Founder Clinton Evans Joins MARC Global Communications as Managing Partner, Strategic Partnerships, Content and Distribution

Both Darryl and Clint bring invaluable expertise and a track record of success that will be instrumental as we expand our services in the sports and entertainment sectors” — Martine Charles, Founder and CEO of MARC Global Communications

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARC Global Communications today announced that acclaimed sports executive and former NBA agent Darryl Woods has joined the company as its Chief Business Officer; and veteran entertainment executive and HBCU GO co-founder Clinton Evans has joined as Managing Partner, Strategic Partnerships, Content and Distribution. Both Woods and Evans will be based in the agency’s Chicago office.Woods, an accomplished sports professional renowned for his expertise in negotiating multi-million-dollar contracts across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as fostering strategic marketing and promotion partnerships with top-tier entertainment, technology, and sports organizations, will lead MARC Global’s newly launched division, MARC Sports Marketing & Entertainment. The new division is dedicated to connecting world-class talent across sports, entertainment, and culture with leading brands and clients, which already include Coaches Vs. Racism, Major League Rugby team Old Glory DC, Capital City Africa Cup, Impact Network, Laff House, and Music is Unity Foundation.Evans brings more than forty years of experience in media, affiliate sales, entertainment and marketing, including serving as co-founder and general manager of HBCU GO, working with brands including AT&T, BMW, Coca-Cola, Reach Media, Sony Pictures, and the Magic Johnson Foundation, as well as holding executive positions at Black Entertainment Television (BET) and Black Family Channel. In his new role as Managing Partner at MARC Global Communications, Evans will build new strategic partnerships and create opportunities for content development and distribution for new and existing MARC Global Communications clients.“Both Darryl and Clint bring invaluable expertise and a track record of success that will be instrumental as we expand our services in the sports and entertainment sectors,” said Martine Charles, Founder and CEO of MARC Global Communications. “Their industry insights, combined with their dedication to building long-lasting relationships, will drive our mission to deliver innovative marketing and communications solutions and partnership opportunities for our clients.”Under Woods’ leadership, MARC Sports Marketing and Entertainment will enhance the agency’s capacity to deliver high-impact campaigns and collaborations. The new division will include several key figures with specialized expertise, including Navarro Thompson, Director of Women’s Basketball, who will lead efforts around a roster of WNBA talent. Thompson brings several world-class athletes to the agency including Sophie Cunningham, Lauren Park Lane, Hayley Frank, Da’Jah Daniel and Jeameril Wilson.“Joining MARC Global Communications is an exciting opportunity to build something truly unique in the sports marketing and entertainment landscape that will include licensing, media, a sports speaker’s bureau, and more,” said Woods.“We’re setting out to create a space where sports, innovation, entertainment, culture, and lifestyles intersect in meaningful ways, allowing us to bring exceptional talent to leading brands. I look forward to working alongside Martine and our team as we embark on this journey.”“I’m excited to bring my long-standing relationships in sports and entertainment to the MARC Global team. We are moving quickly to identify global properties and content that bring new voices and perspectives to the changing entertainment landscape,” added Evans.With the new division, MARC Global Communications continues its commitment to delivering comprehensive, strategic communications and business solutions for brands in sports, business, social justice, and entertainment. MARC Sports Marketing and Entertainment aims to bridge the gap between cultural icons and influential brands, creating partnerships that resonate and drive impact.About MARC Global CommunicationsMARC Global Communications is a strategic communications and marketing agency that works with brands in sports, business, social justice, and entertainment. The agency provides innovative solutions to amplify brand narratives and drive business growth. For more information about the agency and its clients visit marcglobalcommunications.com

