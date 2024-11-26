MAINE, November 26 - Back to current news.

Governor Mills Declares November 29, 2024, as "Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day"

November 26, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today that Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed Friday, November 29, 2024, as "Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day" to honor the valuable contributions of Maine's Christmas tree and wreath industry.

Maine-grown Christmas Trees and Wreaths Generate $18 Million in Annual Economic Impact

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) announced today that Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed Friday, November 29, 2024, as "Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day" to honor the valuable contributions of Maine's Christmas tree and wreath industry.

Maine's Christmas tree industry, which includes producing and selling fresh trees and wreaths, creates an estimated $18 million in direct economic impact each year and supports nearly 800 jobs across the state. This annual proclamation celebrates the efforts of the more than 100 family farms that comprise the Maine Christmas Tree Association (MCTA), a cornerstone of holiday celebrations in Maine since 1962.

"There is no better way to celebrate Christmas than by supporting Maine's hardworking family farmers and bringing the beauty of a Maine-grown Christmas tree into your home," said Governor Janet Mills. "Maine's Christmas Tree growers and wreath crafters bring joy to people across our state and far beyond, and I thank them for their dedication to spreading holiday cheer."

"As we welcome the holiday season, Maine-grown Christmas trees and wreaths remind us of the great impact agriculture has on our traditions and communities," said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal. "These farms and businesses create holiday memories while contributing significantly to Maine's economy."

"Governor Mills' proclamation shines a light on the enduring craftsmanship and dedication of our state's Christmas tree farmers," said Ryan Liberty, MCTA President. "We're proud to share the joy of Maine-grown trees and wreaths with families in Maine and beyond our borders."

Maine residents and visitors can find a list of local farms, wreath makers, retail products, and wholesale distributors at mainechristmastree.com. If you're buying your tree or wreath from a retail location, be sure to ask if it's Maine-grown and support Maine farmers.

In keeping tradition, Governor Mills will welcome award-winning Christmas trees and wreaths from the Fryeburg Fair to the Blaine House on Monday, December 2. The People's Choice Christmas Tree, selected by fairgoers, will be displayed at the Governor's residence as symbols of the season and Maine's agricultural quality. The Governor's Office will share additional information about the event beforehand.

About Maine's Christmas Tree Industry

Annual economic impact: $18 million

Jobs supported: Nearly 800

Family farms: Over 100, many represented by the Maine Christmas Tree Association

Read the full proclamation on the Governor's website.