RED PHONE BOOTH NASHVILLE TO CELEBRATE FIVE YEARS IN BUSINESS DURING ANNUAL REPEAL DAY PARTY SLATED FOR DECEMBER 5

Red Phone Booth Nashville Red Phone Booth Nashville Bar Red Phone Booth Nashville Private Event Space Red Phone Booth Nashville Private Bar

The Popular 1920’s Prohibition Lounge Has Also Announced the Completed Expansion of their Private Event Space ﻿Just in Time for the Holidays

We’re excited to celebrate five incredible years in business and offer our Nashville patrons an exclusive private space where they can host an exceptional gathering of their colleagues and friends.” — Stephen de Haan, Owner and Founder

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Phone Booth , Nashville’s premier 1920’s prohibition lounge experience, to celebrate their 5th Anniversary during their annual Repeal Day Party on December 5, 2024. Patrons will honor the end of Prohibition with a night full of roaring 1930’s fun and vintage glamor.Members are welcome to enjoy the Repeal Day festivities at 5pm before it opens to the public, for those with the code, at 8pm. Patrons are encouraged to honor the 1930’s era with fun attire like flapper dresses, fedoras and suspenders. Guests will also be treated to live entertainment by Ryan Driscoll Band, capturing the jazzy spirit of the 30’s.In addition, the venue is thrilled to unveil enhancements to their private event space, the Mafia Room . This exclusive area features an expanded private bar, a pool table, custom Italian leather seating, and three impressive 65” TVs, creating the perfect setting for viewing parties and events. Adorning the walls is artwork by Atlanta native Christian Waggoner, renowned for his photorealistic style. The Mafia Room can accommodate up to 50 guests and is available for private events, offering an elevated experience just in time for holiday and seasonal gatherings.Red Phone Booth was founded and curated by Stephen de Haan. With the original location in downtown Atlanta, Red Phone Booth expanded to multiple cities to include Nashville, TN, Buckhead, GA, The Colony, TX, and Miami, FL.“We’re excited to celebrate five incredible years in business and offer our Nashville patrons an exclusive private space where they can host an exceptional gathering of their colleagues and friends,” said Stephen de Haan. “We’re proud of our Nashville expansion as well as our growth across the south as we approach the holiday event season. There’s still an opportunity for patrons to join our reciprocal membership that allows entry into any of our locations.”ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH:Red Phone Booth features a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway as the venue showcases an exquisite design that includes vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance. The venue decor is highlighted by 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls from a textile mill, honey onyx bars, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and hand-painted ceiling with back lighting by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout. Each Red Phone Booth location offers a private event space, the Mafia Room, that is available for rent for private events.With its intimate ambiance, handcrafted cocktails, and unparalleled service, Red Phone Booth offers an extraordinary destination for members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail, signature cigar and small plate. While the exclusive lounge is open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests will need a secret phone number from a member or local hotel concierge to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.Red Phone Booth patrons will enjoy exceptional Italian inspired appetizers and small bites menu to include Stuffed Peppadew Peppers, Polpette and Insalata di Bistecca as well as a variety of fresh authentic Neapolitan Pizzas made to order.Red Phone Booth also offers a world-class mixology program curated by an expert team of bartenders. Patrons can expect a cocktail menu featuring an extensive selection of over 400+ spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Guests have come to expect the finest attention to detail that provides for exceptional cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices. Red Phone Booth is known for its exclusive member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits’ history from key leaders in the industry.In addition to its extraordinary libations, Red Phone Booth offers over 200+ selections from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor. In developing the humidor, Red Phone Booth prioritized quality and desirability of the products over quantity of any one brand, therefore will continually bring in fresh new inventory. The venue spared no expense on the latest state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two (2) minutes.Red Phone Booth’s goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest’s expectations, while maintaining a sincere gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow for Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.Memberships are still available and are reciprocal at all locations starting at just $400 (individual). To book holiday parties or private events, email: redphoneboothevents@gmail.com or visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com for more information.Virtual Tour: https://redphonebooth.com/nashville-virtual-tour/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.