Seasonal closure for recreational snook harvest begins Dec. 1 on Florida’s west coast and Dec.15 on east coast

The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 1 in all west coast snook management regions (Panhandle, Big Bend, Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, Charlotte Harbor and Southwest) and on Dec. 15 in all east coast snook management regions (Southeast, Indian River Lagoon and Northeast). This includes all Florida state and inland waters within each management region as well as adjacent federal waters.

The regional management regions are part of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) holistic management approach for Florida’s most popular inshore fisheries. This approach uses seven metrics to evaluate the fishery by region, allowing the FWC to be more responsive to local concerns. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Snook.

Panhandle

Open Season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed Season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-33 inches total length.

Big Bend

Open Season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed Season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-33 inches total length.

Tampa Bay

Open Season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed Season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-33 inches total length.

Sarasota Bay

Open Season: March 1 – April 30 and Sept. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed Season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-33 inches total length.

Charlotte Harbor

Open Season: March 1 – April 30 and Oct. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed Season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Sept. 30.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-33 inches total length.

Southwest

Open Season: March 1 – April 30 and Oct. 1 – Nov. 30.

Closed Season: Dec. 1 – end of February and May 1 – Sept. 30.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-33 inches total length.

Southeast

Open Season: Feb. 1 – May 31 and Sept. 1 – Dec. 14.

Closed Season: Dec. 15 – Jan. 31 and June 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-32 inches total length.

Indian River Lagoon

Open Season: Feb. 1 – May 31 and Sept. 1 – Dec. 14.

Closed Season: Dec. 15 – Jan. 31 and June 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-32 inches total length.

Northeast

Open Season: Feb. 1 – May 31 and Sept. 1 – Dec. 14.

Closed Season: Dec. 15 – Jan. 31 and June 1 – Aug. 31.

Bag Limit: One fish per day per person.

Slot Limit: 28-32 inches total length.